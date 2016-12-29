Search

Unexplained fire in Hainault block of flats sees six people evacuated

11:51 29 December 2016

Firefighters were called to a fire in the boiler room of a block of flats in Covert Road, Hainault, yesterday afternoon. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Six people were forced to evacuate their homes when a fire broke out in a block of flats’ boiler room yesterday afternoon.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed that four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to Covert Road in Hainault shortly before 4pm.

A small part of the boiler room was damaged and six people had already left the building before the brigade arrived.

The brigade were first called at 3.55pm and the fire was under control by 5.21pm.

Fire crews from Hainault, Ilford and Romford fire stations attended the incident.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

