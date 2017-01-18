Two Redbridge primary schools closed due to heating problems
11:49 18 January 2017
Fullwood Primary School and Goodmayes Primary School are closed today due to heating issues.
Redbridge Council confirmed that Fullwood Primary School, in Burford Close, Barkingside, was shut today due to a boiler malfunction.
Goodmayes Primary School, in Castleton Road, is still closed today after heating issues yesterday meant the school was not a suitable environment for children.
Work is underway to open both schools as quickly as possible
We will update you with more information later.