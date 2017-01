Two car crash causes traffic in Gants Hill

The scene of the crash in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill. Archant

Traffic is building up in Gants Hill after two cars collided, leaving a woman in her 70s with minor injuries.

Police were called to Cranbrook Road at 11.30am after reports of a crash between vehicles.

London Ambulance Service are still on the scene and are treating the woman, who was a passenger.

No one else is thought to be hurt.

There is likely to be some congestion while the area is sealed off.