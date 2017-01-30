Tube strike: TSSA suspends planned action but walkout will still go ahead

Underground stations closed due to industrial action. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

One of the unions planning strikes on two days next week has suspended its action, however the twin walkouts will still go ahead.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) today announced its members would not take part on February 5 and 7 after talks with London Underground (LU).

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: “We believe LU’s latest proposals – which include the creation of an additional 325 new posts – pave the way for a resolution to this long-standing dispute.”

“We recognise that what is now on the table goes some way towards restoring adequate safety on our Tube for both passengers and staff.

“Consequently, we will suspend next week’s planned strikes.”

Despite the TSSA pulling out, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) will still be walking out for 16 hours from 6pm on February 5 and 15 hours from 10am on February 7.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said cuts will have a “serious, lasting and corrosive impact for staff and passengers”.

A strike by both unions earlier this month brought most of the Tube network to a halt.

Steve Griffiths, LU’s chief operating officer, said “We have made a proposal to both unions in order to end this dispute.

“We are available for further discussions this week to provide clarification on the implementation of these proposals.”

RMT has threatened further strikes in March if an agreement cannot be reached.