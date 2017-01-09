Search

Advanced search

Updated

Tube strike: Huge crowds at Ilford station, Wanstead station reopened

11:10 09 January 2017

Huge queues outside Ilford station during today's Tube strike. Picture: Zahra Chaudhry

Huge queues outside Ilford station during today's Tube strike. Picture: Zahra Chaudhry

Archant

The Tube strike has caused chaos for commuters across Redbridge, as travellers were stopped from entering Ilford station due to overcrowding.

Comment

Underground users flocked to the transport hub in Cranbrook Road, as TfL Rail services were one of the few lines running, but faced huge mobs spilling out of the building.

Zahra Chaudhry, 24, waited for 35 minutes outside the station before giving up and trying the bus.

“The staff at Ilford station said they couldn’t let people in because the trains coming in were too full,” she told the Recorder.

“Basically if no one got off then you couldn’t get on.”

People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PAPeople queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

When Zahra found out the Number 25 terminated at Mile End, she was force to work from home.

“It’s scary to think how quickly London can come to a standstill,” she added.

Srividhya, from Ilford, was forced to take annual leave, as she couldn’t get on a train and traffic meant her bus terminated early.

“It was so chaotic this morning and despite starting early to work I couldn’t make it because the bus I had to take to my workplace from Bow Church was terminating at Old Street,” she said.

“There is no option of working from home for me so my employer told me that it will be considered as annual leave.”

She added: “It’s very frustrating and annoying.”

London Underground station staff are protesting at 800 job cuts and the closure of ticket offices. The walk out will go on until 6pm this evening.

There are currently no services at all on the District, Circle, Victoria, Hammersmith & City and Waterloo & City lines.

On the Central line a special service is running between Hainault and Liverpool Street, and on the Epping branch, but not between Woodford and Hainault.

There is no service between Liverpool Street and White City.

Wanstead station was closed but has now reopened, and the rest of Redbridge stations are open, but travellers should expect severe delays.

Limited services are operating on the Metropolitan, Bakerloo and Northern lines and from Stanmore to Baker Street on the Jubilee line.

Full service is expected to resume tomorrow morning.

Long queues built up at bus stops and roads into the capital were clogged as people switched to other forms of transport to get to work.

What was your experience of the Tube strike? Do you think staff should be striking? Email ralph.blackburn@archant.co.uk.

Related articles

Keywords: Victoria London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Swing style fitness class featured on BBC Dragons’ Den debuts in South Woodford

Yesterday, 16:00 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Swing Train class in action. Picture: Swing Patrol

An innovative style of cardio fitness featured on BBC Two’s Dragon’ Den made its exclusive debut in the borough last weekend.

Primary school applications deadline in Redbridge looms

Yesterday, 15:06 Rosaleen Fenton
Children at work in a classroom.

The primary school admissions deadline is fast approaching so here’s a gentle reminder on how to apply.

Dick Turpin orchard receives some tender loving care from volunteers

Yesterday, 14:44 Ann-Marie Abbasah
(From left to right) Suzanne Batey, Chris Gannaway, Russell Miller, Stephanie Irvine and Jenny Chalmers prune a 100-year-old Bramley apple tree. Photo: Ron Jeffries

Nature lovers returned to an orchard to help keep healthy ancient trees so bumper crops can hopefully be expected in the autumn.

Redbridge health expert says NHS’s four-hour A&E target must remain

Yesterday, 13:50 Rosaleen Fenton
London Ambulance

The chief executive of Redbridge Healthwatch has said A&E departments must keep their four hour target for treating patients, amidst claims of an NHS “crisis”.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

A12 reopens after earlier fatal motorbike crash near Redbridge Roundabout

Police at the scene of a fatal motorbike crash on the A12 near to the Redbridge roundabout

Can you pass our Redbridge citizenship test?

Ilford Town Centre. Picture Paul Bennett.

Henley Road resident wakes up to a ‘thunderstorm’ after car crashes into front wall

Residents were woken to a loud crash on Henley Road in Ilford this morning

Updated: Tube strike: Huge crowds at Ilford station, Wanstead station reopened

Huge queues outside Ilford station during today's Tube strike. Picture: Zahra Chaudhry

Woodford Green man admits punching police officer outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas Day

The crime scene in Gants Hill that Odongo was trying to walk through when he assaulted the Pc.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now