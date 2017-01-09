Tube strike: Huge crowds at Ilford station, Wanstead station reopened

Huge queues outside Ilford station during today's Tube strike. Picture: Zahra Chaudhry Archant

The Tube strike has caused chaos for commuters across Redbridge, as travellers were stopped from entering Ilford station due to overcrowding.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#TubeStrike 10:30: all of the Circle, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee and Metropolitan Line are running bit with a limited service [ro] pic.twitter.com/hM4pW9cOZo — BBC London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) January 9, 2017

Underground users flocked to the transport hub in Cranbrook Road, as TfL Rail services were one of the few lines running, but faced huge mobs spilling out of the building.

Zahra Chaudhry, 24, waited for 35 minutes outside the station before giving up and trying the bus.

“The staff at Ilford station said they couldn’t let people in because the trains coming in were too full,” she told the Recorder.

“Basically if no one got off then you couldn’t get on.”

People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

When Zahra found out the Number 25 terminated at Mile End, she was force to work from home.

“It’s scary to think how quickly London can come to a standstill,” she added.

Srividhya, from Ilford, was forced to take annual leave, as she couldn’t get on a train and traffic meant her bus terminated early.

“It was so chaotic this morning and despite starting early to work I couldn’t make it because the bus I had to take to my workplace from Bow Church was terminating at Old Street,” she said.

STATION CLOSURES LIST- As of 10.37am. This list is subject to change. pic.twitter.com/uaLBylYNYZ — Central line (@centralline) January 9, 2017

“There is no option of working from home for me so my employer told me that it will be considered as annual leave.”

She added: “It’s very frustrating and annoying.”

London Underground station staff are protesting at 800 job cuts and the closure of ticket offices. The walk out will go on until 6pm this evening.

There are currently no services at all on the District, Circle, Victoria, Hammersmith & City and Waterloo & City lines.

On the Central line a special service is running between Hainault and Liverpool Street, and on the Epping branch, but not between Woodford and Hainault.

There is no service between Liverpool Street and White City.

Wanstead station was closed but has now reopened, and the rest of Redbridge stations are open, but travellers should expect severe delays.

Limited services are operating on the Metropolitan, Bakerloo and Northern lines and from Stanmore to Baker Street on the Jubilee line.

Full service is expected to resume tomorrow morning.

Long queues built up at bus stops and roads into the capital were clogged as people switched to other forms of transport to get to work.

What was your experience of the Tube strike? Do you think staff should be striking? Email ralph.blackburn@archant.co.uk.