Tube strike: Central line drivers set to stage fresh 24-hour walkout next week

RMT drivers will strike for 24 hours next week. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Thousands of commuters are being warned about more disruption to their travel after another 24-hour strike has been announced.

RMT drivers are set to walk out from 9pm next Tuesday, until 9pm the following day.

It is expected there will be no Central line service east of Leytonstone with reduced running on the rest of the line throughout central London and the west.

The dispute is said to be over the “forced” transfer of eight drivers from their home depots at the eastern end of the line, including a depot in Hainault, to others in central London, meaning they have further to travel.

A strike three weeks ago caused big delays for rail passengers with hundreds pictured lining the street outside Ilford station.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: “RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts through the Acas, conciliation service, machinery to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.

“To up the ante, LU have now written to us confirming that they will be bulldozing through the displacements regardless.

“Let us be in no doubt, if LU are allowed to get away with this move on the Central Line they will start shunting drivers around the combine at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences. Our members will be sent out from pillar to post to plug gaps that are solely down to staffing shortages.

With massive budget cuts in the pipeline at LU this is a straw in the wind as to how the company expects to operate in the future.”

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central line, said: “We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute with the RMT through talking through the issues with them, and we have minimised the number of employees affected from 30 to eight.

“We urge the RMT to engage with us to resolve this issue and to withdraw the strike action‎, which will only cause needless disruption to Londoners.”