Search

Advanced search

Trump travel ban is ‘downright dangerous to equality’, says Wanstead head of Muslim Council

08:30 03 February 2017

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The head of the Muslim Council of Britain, who lives in the borough, has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to condemn President Donald Trump’s ‘travel ban’ in no uncertain terms.

1 Comments

On January 27, President Trump issued an executive order, temporarily barring of seven Muslim-majority countries, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days.

It also suspended the United States’ refugee system for a period of 120 days, and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from entering the country.

The move has sparked protests around the world, including here in Redbridge, where Harun Khan, Muslim Council of Britain secretary general and Redbridge Islamic Centre trustee, condemned the ban.

He said: “This ban on Muslims is not only an inconvenience, it is downright dangerous to our values of equality and non-discrimination.

“We are told that British values include the rule of law and ‘mutual respect for and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs and for those without faith. “And yet, our Prime Minister has found it hard to express these values when representing us on the world stage.

“At the same time, the ban will affect us here in Britain, as those with dual nationality such as Sir Mo Farah and Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi will also be affected by this ban.

“Our government should express in no uncertain terms how daft this policy is to its US counterparts, and press home how counter-productive it is in its professed fight to confront terrorism.

“In front of Mr Trump, the Prime Minister said that the point of the “special relationship” was to have a frank dialogue.

“Well, this is one area where we need to be frank about where we stand.

“As an important ally of the United States, surely we have a duty to remind them of the values on which they were founded upon.”

Keywords: United Kingdom United States Redbridge

1 comment

  • I don't particularly like Mr Trump but he is the ELECTED president of his Country. Protest all you like but there's no getting away from the fact that the majority of (recent)terrorist attacks in the US and Europe have been made by Muslims. By targetting those seven countries where terrorist have originated is the first step in keeping terrorists out. Have law abiding friendlies(refugees included) been inconvenienced ... Yes, but blame the terrorists not the countries that are being attacked by the terrorists. As an athlete Mo isn't affected. As a non citizen of the US, while being entitled to his views he should not expect to be welcomed into the US.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    resident

    Friday, February 3, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Brexit: Step-by-step guide to the UK leaving the EU

14:06 Ryan Tute
70 per cent of constituents in Havering voted to leave the EU last year. Picture: PA.

The Recorder has produced an easy-to-understand guide to everything Brexit after the country took a massive step towards leaving the EU on Wednesday.

Meet a reporter at a readers’ surgery in South Woodford

13:33 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Reporter Ann-Marie Abbasah

Have you got a front page story, or a community issue that you think needs reporting?

Gallery: Wizards and witches gather in Ilford for Harry Potter Book Night

11:55 Ellena Cruse
Harry Potter night at the Redbridge Central Library. Atalay 7 and Ella Oron 5. all Pictures Ken Mears.

By broomstick, portkey and even the Floo network, children and reporter Ellena Cruse flocked to Redbridge Central Library as part of Harry Potter book night for a sorting ceremony, duelling club and magical quiz.

Redbridge Jewish Youth Band ‘overwhelmed’ by Buckingham Palace performance

11:04 Rosaleen Fenton
Members of the JLGB Redbridge Band © Ken Goff/GoffPhotos.com

A Jewish youth band performed at Buckingham Palace last week as they were honoured for their community work, at the Youth United Social Action Awards.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Updated: Stabbing victim hospitalised after attack at Newbury Park supermarket

Paramedics were called to the Sainsbury's store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park after a person was stabbed in the car park on Saturday night. Photo: Google Maps

PICTURES: Police find 500 cannabis plants in raid on factory in Ilford

Around 500 annabis plants were found at a factory in Eastern Avenue, Ilford (credit: Redbridge Police)

See how much house prices near Crossrail stations in Redbridge have increased

Crossrail

Guess who’s back? Brick bandits strike again in Seven Kings

Samir Sabbir believes the hole in the wall gang have returned and targeted his property in Green Lane, Seven Kings.

Broken down lorry at Redbridge Roundabout causing A12 travel woes

Delays after A12 lane is closed temporarily (credit: TfL)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now