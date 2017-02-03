Trump travel ban is ‘downright dangerous to equality’, says Wanstead head of Muslim Council

President Donald Trump

The head of the Muslim Council of Britain, who lives in the borough, has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to condemn President Donald Trump’s ‘travel ban’ in no uncertain terms.

On January 27, President Trump issued an executive order, temporarily barring of seven Muslim-majority countries, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days.

It also suspended the United States’ refugee system for a period of 120 days, and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from entering the country.

The move has sparked protests around the world, including here in Redbridge, where Harun Khan, Muslim Council of Britain secretary general and Redbridge Islamic Centre trustee, condemned the ban.

He said: “This ban on Muslims is not only an inconvenience, it is downright dangerous to our values of equality and non-discrimination.

“We are told that British values include the rule of law and ‘mutual respect for and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs and for those without faith. “And yet, our Prime Minister has found it hard to express these values when representing us on the world stage.

“At the same time, the ban will affect us here in Britain, as those with dual nationality such as Sir Mo Farah and Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi will also be affected by this ban.

“Our government should express in no uncertain terms how daft this policy is to its US counterparts, and press home how counter-productive it is in its professed fight to confront terrorism.

“In front of Mr Trump, the Prime Minister said that the point of the “special relationship” was to have a frank dialogue.

“Well, this is one area where we need to be frank about where we stand.

“As an important ally of the United States, surely we have a duty to remind them of the values on which they were founded upon.”