Search

Advanced search

Tragedy of Oedipus inspires bold Redbridge Drama Centre production

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 March 2017

Citizens of Thebes in Redbridge Youth Theatre Workshop's modern production of Oedipus

Citizens of Thebes in Redbridge Youth Theatre Workshop's modern production of Oedipus

Archant

An ancient tale which has lost no fame over two millennia is to be given a modern twist by a cast of young performers.

Comment
Matty Noble as the older Oedipus in Redbridge Youth Theatre Workshop's productionMatty Noble as the older Oedipus in Redbridge Youth Theatre Workshop's production

Redbridge Drama Centre’s award-winning Redbridge Youth Theatre Workshop is staging a production of Oedipus from March 21-24, following the company’s huge success last year with Gargantua, which closed the NT Connections Festival at the National Theatre.

Oedipus, adapted by Keith Homer, will feature all the key themes of Sophocles’ acclaimed work, but wrapped up in modern-day issues.

“Casting Oedipus as a displaced person in the modern world of people trafficking and internment camps has allowed us to use this classic tragedy to explore themes of fate, destiny and truth in this ‘post-truth’ world and to look at the politics and acceptance or distrust of refugees that we see in the news every day,” said Liam Noble, who is directing the show along with Chris Bocking.

The tale of Oedipus is enshrined in Sophocles’ tragedy Oedipus Rex, part of the three Theban plays with Oedipus at Colonus and Antigone.

Ailish Farrell and Eloise Robinson performing Gargantua in March 2016 at Redbridge Drama CentreAilish Farrell and Eloise Robinson performing Gargantua in March 2016 at Redbridge Drama Centre

Long regarded as a masterpiece, Oedipus Rex explores the dramatic consequences following the titular king’s killing of his father and marriage to his mother, thus fulfilling the prophecy which had seen his parents order his death as a baby, before he was saved by a shepherd.

The Ancient Greek story has been retold countless times over the centuries – and in the modern age has been the focus of numerous television, film and stage adaptations – so for the young cast, it has been both a joy and a challenge to transport it into a contemporary setting.

Ailish Farrell said it is “interesting to be able to bring such a classic play into a modern context”, while Assa Kanoute added: “The challenge of working as an ensemble has made us raise our game and brought us together as a group.”

Ned Mundy is a new member of the company, but is already enjoying its inclusive approach.

The cast of Gargantua, March 2016 at Redbridge Drama CentreThe cast of Gargantua, March 2016 at Redbridge Drama Centre

Redbridge Youth Theatre Workshop has been training young people in the tools of the performing arts for more than four decades.

They stage two productions a year, while also enjoying opportunities to perform in other settings, such as festivals.

Members, recruited in September every year, can become front of house volunteers, work towards the Arts Award and view a range of theatre productions.

Speaking of the excitement surrounding the new show, joint director Chris Bocking said: “There are 32 14-to-21-year-olds in this production. We are extremely proud of their achievement and commitment to this project.

“Having worked for two evenings a week since September we can’t wait to put their work in front of an audience.”

Oedipus runs at Redbridge Drama Centre, Churchfields, South Woodford, from March 21-24, at 8pm. Tickets range from £7.50 to £10, visit redbridgedramacentre.co.uk or call 020 8708 8800.

Related articles

Keywords: Redbridge Drama Centre

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Review: The Larder in Wanstead is Deli-licious - full of British-grown grub and live music

18:04 Ellena Cruse

There wasn’t a New York hipster in sight but with lofty beams, exposed brickwork and raw live music the after hours event at The Larder sure felt like a prime time Brooklyn haunt.

Video: Burglar rips sat navs and steering wheels from BMWs in Chigwell using keyless car theft

13:15 Ralph Blackburn

A Chigwell resident is warning his neighbours after steering wheels and sat navs were stolen from his BMWs, using technology to exploit the keyless entry system.

Redbridge businesses given information on how to recognise child sexual exploitation

12:47 Rosaleen Fenton

Taxi drivers and hotel staff were given advice last week on how to recognise signs and what to do.

Gallery: Children have a sham-rocking time celebrating St Patrick’s Day in South Woodford

11:42 Ellena Cruse

The classroom was alive with shades of green as little ones took inspiration from the rolling hills of Eire for St Patrick’s day.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Video: Burglar rips sat navs and steering wheels from BMWs in Chigwell using keyless car theft

Firearm found in Loxford Lane this morning

Police object to alcohol licence changes for Ilford party venue ‘attracting gang issues’ from across London

Poll: Will banning Islamic headscarves at work create tensions in Redbridge?

Gallery: Hundreds join march in Ilford to save King George A&E

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now