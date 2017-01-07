Tom Hardy to star in Taboo tonight on BBC One after filming in Wanstead last year
PA Archive/PA Images
A recognisable landmark will be gracing the small screen tonight in a primetime drama.
Actor Tom Hardy sent residents into a frenzy earlier this year whilst filming scenes for historical drama Taboo in St Mary the Virgin Church, Overton Drive, Wanstead.
He plays James Keziah Delaney in the miniseries set in the 1800s, who builds his shipping empire to rival the famous East India Company.
Phil Ryan, churchwarden, said he was “very very excited” to see the finished product.
He said: “I will be sat in front of the television, more than an hour before, in order to make sure I don’t miss it!
“It’s going to be fantastic. It’s a beautiful church and they transported it back to the 18th century.”
The show is on BBC One this Saturday, at 9.15pm.