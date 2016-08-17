Search

Through the doors of one of Ilford’s best kept jazz secrets

11:00 17 August 2016

Saxophonist Leszek Kulaszewicz playing at the Rafa Club, Cranbrook Road, Ilford

Tucked away from public view, the Ilford Rafa Club is one of Redbridge’s hidden gems where friends meet for a drink to the gentle sounds of jazz music.

“Are you looking for the Rafa Club? Come in, and welcome 50 years back in time,” said one of the musicians entering a semi-detached house, which hosts one of Ilford’s most intimate jazz venues.

With no signs on the door but the logo of the Royal Air Force, there is a feeling of stepping into a secret place, known only to those seeking the privilege of live music and the comfort of their friends.

Located opposite Valentines Park in Cranbrook Road, the Rafa Club is “an oasis is a cultural desert,” explained the man, who introduced himself as Frank The Demure.

Every Thursday, the house’s former living room becomes the stage to some of the best jazz music on the London circuit.

Chloe Farand visited the club last week and shares her experience with Recorder readers.

Pick up tomorrow’s Ilford Recorder to read the full story.

