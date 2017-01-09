Search

Thousands of pounds donated to hospice which cared for Ilford mother

17:30 09 January 2017

Nasim Khan

A woman from Ilford has inspired residents to donate more than £6,000 to the hospice which provided her end-of-life care.

Nasim Khan, 74, passed away in November, after battling pancreatic cancer at Saint Francis Hospice.

Following her death, her family created a tribute fund in her name, to achieve her last wish of supporting the service.

Her husband Muhammad, along with their sons, Kashif, Wasif, Asim and daughter Sarah recently returned to the hospice in Havering-atte-Bower to deliver gifts to the doctors and nurses who cared for her.

“We were so grateful to the doctors and staff for everything they did for her and our family at such a difficult and testing time,” said Kashif.

“This was our first experience of hospice care as we tried our best to look after mum at home but there came a point when the pain was so bad that we couldn’t cope on our own.

“Mum was very happy here and it was great to see how well looked after she was.

“The hospice took away some of the stress and allowed us to spend quality time with her.”

Kashif said his time at the hospice has inspired him to return as a volunteer in the future.

He said: “The care and compassion our mum received had already compelled us to do something but mum also prompted us to support the hospice.

“This is the legacy my mum left behind and it is important to us that we keep it going.

“Saint Francis Hospice is an amazing organisation and no one knows when they might need to use its services.

“There are so many volunteers at the hospice and they do such a wonderful job and are inspirational people.

“I will definitely be coming back to volunteer at some point and I would encourage other people to get involved in some capacity.”

To donate to the fund, click here.

