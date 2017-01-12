Thousands back petition to bring home Seven Kings dad who could face death penalty

Christoper Ashie-Nikoi is stranded in the UAE as authorities appeal his acquittal Archant

A mother – whose son could face the death penalty in the UAE despite being acquitted of his offence – has called for support to bring him home.

Christoper with his two-year-old daughter and baby son Christoper with his two-year-old daughter and baby son

On February 7 last year Christopher Ashie-Nikoi flew out to Abu Dhabi for a holiday with his friends to celebrate his 29th birthday. The dream trip soon became a living nightmare for the father-of-two as he and three pals were accused of smuggling a drug, known as spice, and spent nine months in jail.

Despite being acquitted in October, Christopher has been stranded as the authorities refuse to return his passport while they appeal the court’s decision – which could result in the death penalty.

Christopher’s mum Gwen Monfared, of Leeds Road, Seven Kings, told the Recorder: “We don’t know what’s going

on.”

Christopher's mother, Gwen Monfared, is petitioning Theresa May to bring her son home. Christopher's mother, Gwen Monfared, is petitioning Theresa May to bring her son home.

Gwen also spoke of the pain she’s felt since receiving the news of her son’s arrest 11 months ago.

“I was at work and I got a phone call around 6.30 in the evening. It was one of Christopher’s friends saying they thought he had been arrested,” she said.

“We spent the first two to three weeks trying to find out where he was and when they did find him we never got to speak to Chris until coming up to two months.

“He’s never been to prison and in my mind it was the worry of what would happen to him.”

Christoper worked in marketing and was described as jovial character Christoper worked in marketing and was described as jovial character

Gwen’s frustration has been exasperated by the fact that Christopher’s friends have been allowed to return home, while he remains stuck.

She described her son as a jovial, sensitive and compassionate person, and is concerned that the ordeal is having an impact on his girlfriend, and their two-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.

“His daughter, she knows, she’s very advanced for her age and understands he’s not there and senses mum gets distressed,” Gwen explained.

“We like to laugh and joke about but it’s been hard to do those things, I’m really mindful when I have a conversation with him.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed it was helping Christopher, but it cannot interfere in the UAE’s legal process.

No court date has been set and it is up to Christopher’s lawyer, a Dubai local, to ensure the case is progressing.

To sign the petition visit bit.ly/2jDtXs7.