This year’s Wanstead Fringe set to be the ‘biggest yet’

Wanstead Fringe's open air Kinema. Geoff Wilkinson

If you’ve ever wanted to go to the Edinburgh Fringe, but don’t fancy the long journey up to Scotland, then head to the borough’s very own fringe this weekend.

The Wanstead Fringe, which runs for a week from Saturday, will be returning for the fourth year running, packed full of activities and entertainment to keep the whole family happy.

From free guitar workshops for beginners, to an open-air “Kinema” and neighbourhood street party, this year’s fringe has all your comedy, theatre and literature needs covered.

The festival’s director, Giles Wilson, said the event is shaping up to be the best yet.

“We did the first year [four years ago] and it’s just grown since then – this year’s will be the biggest one we’ve done so far.

“We will have comedy nights, local musicians and authors. It is a real locally-produced fringe and it’s all coming from within – that’s what people like.

“It’s all homemade by people from Wanstead and nearby, that’s what’s so special about it.”

The week-long fringe, which begins on Saturday, kicks off with a crime writing workshop hosted by local author Anya Lipska, with other events including a walk hosted by the Wanstead Community Gardeners.

“The programme for this year’s Wanstead Fringe is really special,” said Giles. “Whether you love comedy, theatre, books, cinema, live music, vinyl or just want to sample some of the independent food and drink options here, there really is something for everyone.

“We pride ourselves on being a really family-friendly festival too and there’s plenty on the programme for both young and old.”

Of all the events, the Kinema is Giles’ personal favourite.

“We show films and make it a big family event with an amazing atmosphere,” he said.

Visit @WansteadFringe on Twitter for more on the festival’s programme.