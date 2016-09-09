Search

Advanced search

This year’s Wanstead Fringe set to be the ‘biggest yet’

12:00 09 September 2016

Wanstead Fringe's open air Kinema.

Wanstead Fringe's open air Kinema.

Geoff Wilkinson

If you’ve ever wanted to go to the Edinburgh Fringe, but don’t fancy the long journey up to Scotland, then head to the borough’s very own fringe this weekend.

The Wanstead Fringe, which runs for a week from Saturday, will be returning for the fourth year running, packed full of activities and entertainment to keep the whole family happy.

From free guitar workshops for beginners, to an open-air “Kinema” and neighbourhood street party, this year’s fringe has all your comedy, theatre and literature needs covered.

The festival’s director, Giles Wilson, said the event is shaping up to be the best yet.

“We did the first year [four years ago] and it’s just grown since then – this year’s will be the biggest one we’ve done so far.

“We will have comedy nights, local musicians and authors. It is a real locally-produced fringe and it’s all coming from within – that’s what people like.

“It’s all homemade by people from Wanstead and nearby, that’s what’s so special about it.”

The week-long fringe, which begins on Saturday, kicks off with a crime writing workshop hosted by local author Anya Lipska, with other events including a walk hosted by the Wanstead Community Gardeners.

“The programme for this year’s Wanstead Fringe is really special,” said Giles. “Whether you love comedy, theatre, books, cinema, live music, vinyl or just want to sample some of the independent food and drink options here, there really is something for everyone.

“We pride ourselves on being a really family-friendly festival too and there’s plenty on the programme for both young and old.”

Of all the events, the Kinema is Giles’ personal favourite.

“We show films and make it a big family event with an amazing atmosphere,” he said.

Visit @WansteadFringe on Twitter for more on the festival’s programme.

Keywords: Twitter Scotland Edinburgh

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Neighbours rally round after thug’s armed rampage in Goodmayes

50 minutes ago Ellena Cruse
Feroz Patel came to the aid of a woman who was being attacked in Lynford Gardens. Picture Ken Mears.

Residents have rallied around a widowed grandad, 89, who was held hostage by an armed thug and had cash stolen.

Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line announced

13:49 Sophie Morton
The Central line is set to be hit by strike action on Christmas Eve

Tube users face Christmas travel chaos following the last-minute announcement of a strike on the Central line.

Lord Jenkin tributes: A politician with few now in his mould

11:52 Ralph Blackburn
Lord Jenkin of Roding, MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, has died aged 90. Picture: PA

Present and past politicians from Redbridge have been paying tribute to Lord Jenkin of Roding, who died yesterday aged 90.

Brave Goodmayes grandad fights off ‘acid attack’

07:00 Ellena Cruse
Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes. Picture Google Maps

A 89-year-old widower fought off an attack from a burglar armed with a screwdriver and noxious chemicals with quick thinking and small talk.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘Crash for cash’ duo who faked Redbridge accident jailed for insurance scam

Mohammed Zubair Jamil (credit: Met Police)

Residents attacked with noxious substance in ‘horrific linked’ burglaries across Ilford, Seven Kings and Goodmayes

Police are appealing to the public to help with their investigation. Picture Met Police.

Brave Goodmayes grandad fights off ‘acid attack’

Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes. Picture Google Maps

Redbridge teenagers avoid jail for stabbing schoolboy in the face with broken bottle

A stock photo of a broken bottle, similar to that used by the teenagers in their attack,

British Kebab Awards: Nominate your prima doner in Redbridge

Restaurant owner Nick Aricioglu with his award
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now