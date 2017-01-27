The religious history of the Gants Hill Odeon explored in new exhibition

Eastside Community Heritage group at the launch of their Cinema to Synagogue exhibition. Cllr Alan Weinberg, Elen Harris, Judith Garfield and Rochelle Chlor Archant

The story of a cinema which became a place of worship for Jews is being told in a new exhibition.

Between 1959 and 1981, thousands of Jews in Redbridge visited the Odeon cinema in Gants Hill, on the Jewish High Holy Days.

At the time, the Jewish community in the borough was the largest across Europe, and the iconic building would be filled to capacity.

“The synagogues in the borough just couldn’t cope with demand,” said Judith Garfield, executive director of Eastside Community Heritage.

She said: “The community expanded quite rapidly in the 1950s and so they needed a bigger building.

“This made sense.”

Ilford Synagogue, in Beehive Lane, housed the overflow.

The exhibition by Eastside Community Heritage and London Region Workers Educational Association explores transformation from cinema to synagogue.

Hundreds of residents contributed to the project, including Ray Kennard, who says the cinema was a hub for Jews in the borough.

He said: “It was a focus of Jewish life.

“It was also very symbolic in identifying the concentration of Jews in the geographical locality of Gants Hill.”

In a modern-day parallel, the 1,200-strong City Gates congregation held their services at Cineworld Ilford, in Clements Road, for seven years, whilst their new church was built.

“We were only meant to be there for a few years!” said Pastor Rev Stephen Derbyshire.

He said: “It was never meant to be for too long but obviously after the building collapsed, it took much longer.

“It was fine, the hardest part was bringing over our cinema and sound equipment every weekend.

“It was the only place we could go really!”