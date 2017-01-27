Search

Advanced search

The religious history of the Gants Hill Odeon explored in new exhibition

17:10 27 January 2017

Eastside Community Heritage group at the launch of their Cinema to Synagogue exhibition. Cllr Alan Weinberg, Elen Harris, Judith Garfield and Rochelle Chlor

Eastside Community Heritage group at the launch of their Cinema to Synagogue exhibition. Cllr Alan Weinberg, Elen Harris, Judith Garfield and Rochelle Chlor

Archant

The story of a cinema which became a place of worship for Jews is being told in a new exhibition.

Comment
Eastside Community Heritage group at the launch of their Cinema to Synagogue exhibition.Eastside Community Heritage group at the launch of their Cinema to Synagogue exhibition.

Between 1959 and 1981, thousands of Jews in Redbridge visited the Odeon cinema in Gants Hill, on the Jewish High Holy Days.

At the time, the Jewish community in the borough was the largest across Europe, and the iconic building would be filled to capacity.

“The synagogues in the borough just couldn’t cope with demand,” said Judith Garfield, executive director of Eastside Community Heritage.

She said: “The community expanded quite rapidly in the 1950s and so they needed a bigger building.

“This made sense.”

Ilford Synagogue, in Beehive Lane, housed the overflow.

The exhibition by Eastside Community Heritage and London Region Workers Educational Association explores transformation from cinema to synagogue.

Hundreds of residents contributed to the project, including Ray Kennard, who says the cinema was a hub for Jews in the borough.

He said: “It was a focus of Jewish life.

“It was also very symbolic in identifying the concentration of Jews in the geographical locality of Gants Hill.”

In a modern-day parallel, the 1,200-strong City Gates congregation held their services at Cineworld Ilford, in Clements Road, for seven years, whilst their new church was built.

“We were only meant to be there for a few years!” said Pastor Rev Stephen Derbyshire.

He said: “It was never meant to be for too long but obviously after the building collapsed, it took much longer.

“It was fine, the hardest part was bringing over our cinema and sound equipment every weekend.

“It was the only place we could go really!”

Keywords: Europe

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Flashback: A daring rescue, a share sell-off and miracle triplets

10:00 Matthew Clemenson
The Plessey factory in Vicarage Lane, Ilford, shortly before it closed in 1992.

A look back at the biggest local stories from this week 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Memories of Ilford as a tree-lined rustic village

Yesterday, 15:00 Jef Page
The view down Ilford High Road looking towards Seven Kings, 15 years later, c.1880. Alf Porter’s furniture shop now has the prominent site.

Percy Wright sat in his snowed-in home in Montreal, Canada in January 1939 thinking about his upbringing back in Ilford which he’d left around 1900.

From investment banker to chick–lit writer: Woodford Green author pens first novel after death of her mother

Yesterday, 12:00 Ellena Cruse
Rachael with her mum Letitia. Picture Rachael Featherstone

After her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Rachael Featherstone quit her job to spend time with her and started writing. She tells Ellena Cruse about her debut novel and the death of her mum.

Trump has made Europe more important than ever

Yesterday, 10:00 Mike Gapes
Mike Gapes MP

Three weeks ago I visited Yad Vashem, the memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Israel. Yesterday I joined the Redbridge Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration in Valentines Park.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

All Central line services in Redbridge cancelled on Thursday during Hainault depot staff strike

RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

Fatal crash in Seven Kings after car collides with tree

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Seven Kings teenager jailed for 14 years for Woodford Bridge stabbing

Aaron Gaiete was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment for the murder of Charlie Kutyauripo at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Redbridge Muslim charity gets green light to create 10,000 burial spaces in Havering

Mohamed Omer, founding member of the Muslim Gardens of Peace in Hainault
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now