TfL wants to install £4.4m disabled access ramp at South Woodford Tube station

15:26 14 February 2017

The southbound side of South Woodford Tube station where TfL wants to install step-free access. Picture: Steve Poston

The southbound side of South Woodford Tube station where TfL wants to install step-free access. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

Transport for London (TfL) is looking to spend £4.4million on building a step-free access ramp at South Woodford Tube station, it can be revealed.

Roding ward councillors were alerted by a senior Redbridge Council officer this week, about the possibility of the Central line station getting disabled access by 2020.

The email states: “While Newbury Park has been the council’s first priority Tube station to press for TfL to install step-free facilities from their limited funding pot for such features, TfL’s attention was drawn also to being able to achieve step-free access at South Woodford by dispensing with the small flight of steps at the South Woodford station building on the southbound side.”

TfL has already conducted a feasibility study, which found a lift is not possible, but a ramp could be installed.

While TfL’s focus is on Newbury Park station, which Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced in December, encouragingly it has put a rough time line on the South Woodford project.

The transport body has told the council it hopes to get board approval for the £4.4m of funding by the end of this year.

If granted a concept design would be completed by April 2018, and construction would start a year later.

The work should take approximately nine months, with the ramp hopefully being finished by 2020.

Cllr Gwneth Deakins (Lib Dem, Roding) said: “This is a very welcome development as one frequently sees people with buggies, luggage or mobility problems struggling up the seven steps to the Tube station.

“The cost is amazing but if TfL are prepared to pay it, I am not complaining.

“I’ll be keeping an eye on this to make sure it gets progressed.”

TfL will give a public update on the progress at the council’s External Scrutiny Meeting in July.

At the moment only three stations in Redbridge have disabled access, Woodford, Hainault and Chadwell Heath.

After a long battle the mayor announced Newbury Park would get lifts installed, as well as all Crossrail stations, and the news about South Woodford is a boost to the west of the borough.

Redbridge Council London

Latest Ilford News Stories

