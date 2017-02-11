Search

Talented young artists exhibit their work at Valentines Mansion, Ilford

18:18 11 February 2017

Valentines Mansion is hosting an upcoming exhibition of a group of young artists guided by art teacher Galina Rafailova. Selin Salieva, 11, Samuela Raycheva, 16, Toma Suminskaite, seven, Eleonora Rafailova, nine and Ozlem Yeter, 15, with Galina Rafailova. All Pictures by Ellie Hoskins.

Valentines Mansion is hosting an upcoming exhibition of a group of young artists guided by art teacher Galina Rafailova. Selin Salieva, 11, Samuela Raycheva, 16, Toma Suminskaite, seven, Eleonora Rafailova, nine and Ozlem Yeter, 15, with Galina Rafailova. All Pictures by Ellie Hoskins.

Archant

Talented young artists aged six to 16, unleashed their creativity for a new exhibition at Valentines Mansion. Ellena Cruse spoke to their teacher Galina Rafailova about the display’s inspiration.

Valentines Mansion is hosting an upcoming exhibition of a group of young artists guided by art teacher Galina Rafailova. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

From the family dog to that trip to the seaside, fridges across the borough are adorned with multicoloured etchings lovingly made by the children of the household.

And while these mini masterpieces, complete with blue tack and tape marks that never seem to come off, are honoured for a couple of months in the kitchen, wouldn’t it be great if some of the more inspired creations could get their due diligence.

Sorting the squiggles from the sensational, a group aged six to 16 are showcasing an art collection at Valentines Mansion, Emerson Road, Ilford, from Sunday to Wednesday

With methods including linocut, Pointillism and Byzantine art it would be easy to think the artists have years of experience, but they are all actually school children and members of an art club in Chigwell.

Valentines Mansion is hosting an upcoming exhibition of a group of young artists guided by art teacher Galina Rafailova. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Teacher Galina Rafailova, leads the sessions and set up the group after her own daughter asked her how to draw.

“The idea (of the class) is to teach children’s mind to be open to natural beauty and aesthetics,” she said.

“The children can recreate and interpret what they see in a primary and true way.

“In the world of art children manifest themselves as little gods as they create their own world.”

Valentines Mansion is hosting an upcoming exhibition of a group of young artists guided by art teacher Galina Rafailova. Selin Salieva, 11, Samuela Raycheva, 16, Toma Suminskaite, seven, Eleonora Rafailova, nine and Ozlem Yeter, 15, with Galina Rafailova. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Galina, who spent most of her childhood drawing before studying a fine art masters, believes that nature is the best art teacher and most artists draw inspiration from it.

“To be in harmony with nature we need to know it, to know it we should study it and there is no better way to study it than through art,” she added.

“The inspiration can come from opening the window in the morning and welcoming the sunshine, until evening when you contemplate the stars in the sky. It is there, you just have to learn how to feel it.”

From sculpturing and stitching to embroidery and chiselling, Galina loves seeing talent develop in her pupils and enjoys observing the entire process from ideas to final creation.

Valentines Mansion is hosting an upcoming exhibition of a group of young artists guided by art teacher Galina Rafailova. (from left to right) Selin Salieva, 11, Samuela Raycheva, 16, Toma Suminskaite, seven, Eleonora Rafailova, nine and Ozlem Yeter, 15. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

“I love my students, they are wonderful little artists, with different personalities but they are all united by art,” she added.

“They give me hope for the future in the way they think and reflect.

“That is why I gave the name on this exhibition ‘in gratitude to my students’ as I am very grateful that I have been given a chance to teach them.”

Galina said that there are lots of great things to see at the event including Pointilism by nine-year-old Monika Takova, linocut by Anonia Pavlova,14, oil portrait by Toma Siminskaite and Egle Tronina, both seven, and acrylic by eight–year–old Meral Saliev.

Valentines Mansion is hosting an upcoming exhibition of a group of young artists guided by art teacher Galina Rafailova. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Visitors can also enjoy and decode mixed media work by Aleksandra Haydushka, eight, and Ozlem Yeter, 15, an Egyptian piece by Viktoria Cholakova, nine, and a monoprint by Agota Lisauskaite, nine.

The free exhibition will run from Sunday to Wednesday at Valentines Mansion. Visit valentinesmansion.com.

Talented young artists exhibit their work at Valentines Mansion, Ilford

18:18 Ellena Cruse
Valentines Mansion is hosting an upcoming exhibition of a group of young artists guided by art teacher Galina Rafailova. Selin Salieva, 11, Samuela Raycheva, 16, Toma Suminskaite, seven, Eleonora Rafailova, nine and Ozlem Yeter, 15, with Galina Rafailova. All Pictures by Ellie Hoskins.

Talented young artists aged six to 16, unleashed their creativity for a new exhibition at Valentines Mansion. Ellena Cruse spoke to their teacher Galina Rafailova about the display’s inspiration.

