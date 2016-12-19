Talented teenagers’ photos of Ilford wildlife scoop top RSPCA Young Photographer Awards

Kyle Moore was the overall winner of the RSPCA Young Photographer Award for the 16 to 18 year olds category with his photo of a fox drinking from a puddle Kyle Moore Photography

The wildlife in the borough is coming under intense media attention after two talented teenagers’ scooped top prizes in a photography competition last week.

A photo of a Canada goose taken by Gideon Knight was runner-up in the 16-18 category of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2016 A photo of a Canada goose taken by Gideon Knight was runner-up in the 16-18 category of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2016

A photo of a fox in Ilford sipping from a puddle below a streetlamp was named overall winner of the RSPCA Young Photographer Award.

Kyle Moore, 18, beat off fierce competition from thousands of entrants to win the top prize in the 16 to 18 category for his photo, which television presenter Chris Packham described as “simply stunning.”

Kyle said: “I’m shocked to have won, but very, very happy.

“It is all just sinking in.

A photo of a squirrel taken by Gideon Knight was runner-up in the 16-18 category of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2016 A photo of a squirrel taken by Gideon Knight was runner-up in the 16-18 category of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2016

“I love photography and have been doing it for about five years now.

“I would love to make it a career.”

The teenager won a weekend photography break and £750 of Wex Photographic vouchers.

Describing the dusky scene where he captured the award winning shot, the 18-year-old from Lowestoft, Suffolk said he had worked hard to capture it.

He said: “Each evening, shortly after sunset, the foxes in the park emerge.

“They search for any food left over by occupants of the park, before finally heading off into the streets for a night of foraging for food scraps.

“Foxes are like the ghosts of the city - so I am pleased the ghosting effect has worked so well in this picture.

“I’m really proud of it.”

Head judge Chris Packham said: “This winning image is simply stunning! It really stood out for all of us.

“The timing was perfect and Kyle should be very proud!”

Gideon Knight, of Empress Avenue, Ilford, was the runner-up in the 16 to 18 category for his photo of a Canada goose in Valentines Park.

The 16-year-old, who has won several photography awards, including Junior Wildlife Photographer of the Year, also received a commendation for his image of a squirrel at sunset in the park.

He said: “I regularly visit one of the lakes at my local park in the evenings as, when the sun sets, patches of the water light up like fire.

“This evening was no exception, so I waited until one of the Canada geese began to swim towards me through the light.”