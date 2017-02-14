Sweet dreams are made of this: Dessert bar opens in Ilford

The Urban Chocolatier opens its doors in Ilford. Manager Afzal Syed Archant

If you find a three-course meal too much and are avoiding nights out in order to save money, a dessert bar might hit your sweet spot instead.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s a childhood dream to skip dinner for a sweet treat and at Urban Chocolatier in Ilford; they’re the only option on the menu.

Ali Sadaq, 31, a manager at the branch, says the craze for dessert-only dining has been growing in popularity over the last few years.

He said: “It’s definitely becoming more popular.

“People are moving away from having a night out at bars or clubs like they used too.

“Instead, they want somewhere where they don’t have to dress up or spend loads of money.

“They want a sugar rush.”

At the shop in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, no alcohol is served and opening hours are from 11am to midnight, every day.

On offer are gourmet truffles, waffles, hot chocolate and ice cream which is delivered weekly from the chocolatier’s trade kitchen in Leyton.

The company, which already have shops in Whitechapel, Upton Park and West Yorkshire, saw Ilford as the perfect place for the next shop, added Mr Sadaq.

He said: “It’s an up and coming area.

“People are moving from places where we already have shops such as Whitechapel.

“We already had lots of regular customers from this area.”

The shop, which can seat up to 150 people, is one of the biggest dessert bars across London, estimates Mr Sadaq.

He said: “I think it is!

“We want it to be a family friendly environment where you can have all generations visiting together.”

To learn more about the store, visit urbanchocolatier.co.uk.