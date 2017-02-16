Search

Steve Allen column: Want to cheat on your partner, just hail a cab

17:49 16 February 2017

Two stories caught my eye this week. First it was the story of the man who is trying to sue Uber for £38million after a “glitch” in their system exposed the affair he was having to his wife.

He logged into his Uber account using his wife’s phone but after logging out, the app continued to send her notifications of all his journeys.

I know the black cab sector is trying to compete with the Uber drivers, maybe this could be an area they could gain some ground in.

“If you want to cheat on your partner, hail a taxi.”

Isn’t it amazing that people don’t take responsibility these days?

Got caught having an affair and you think the guilty party is the app that gave you away?

No one likes a grass but admit it, you were cheating.

The other story was that of Britain’s youngest lottery winner who said she wants to sue the lottery organiser because the money made her life ten times worse.

If it’s getting you down just PayPal the money to me, I’m here to help.

She said she feels stressed and that her life is empty, and she gets upset that people think they want her lifestyle.

You’re stressed and empty, I do have your lifestyle, I just don’t have all the cars.

All she won was £1million. By the time I’d paid off the mortgage, cleared the credit cards and sorted out my blackmailers I wouldn’t have enough left to alter my life.

It’s another case of someone not taking personal responsibility.

If you can’t handle the money would you blame yourself or sue the people who let you  win?

Still, I hope she wins, gets awarded damages and then gets more money, because that will help.

Tune into Steve’s show on Time 107.5 FM today at 2.15pm for the weekly local paper review with the Recorder. You can also follow Steve on Twitter @mrstevenallen.

United Kingdom

Newsletter Sign Up

