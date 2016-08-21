Step through the doors of one of Ilford’s best kept jazz secrets: The Rafa Club

Tucked away from public view, the Ilford Rafa Club is one of Redbridge’s hidden gems where friends meet for a drink to the gentle sounds of jazz music. Chloe Farand visited and took a trip back in time

The Rafa Club The Rafa Club was founded at the end of the Second World War, as a drinking venue for pilots. It was funded by RAF Fairlop, and originally only officers could go and there was an extensive waiting list. While now the main night is Thursday’s jazz event, started by the club’s secretary Cllr Barbara White in the 1990s, there used to be a whole host of different activities and music genres. “We used to have cabaret nights, quiz nights and all sorts,” she said. The club is still partly funded by the RAF and Cllr White is hoping to expand the musical offering to cater for more people and more genres. For more information call her on 07971 804 218.

“Are you looking for the Rafa Club? Come in, and welcome 50 years back in time,” said one of the musicians entering a semi-detached house, which hosts one of Ilford’s most intimate jazz venues.

With no signs on the door but the logo of the Royal Air Force, there is a feeling of stepping into a secret place, known only to those seeking the privilege of live music and the comfort of their friends.

Located opposite Valentines Park in Cranbrook Road, the Rafa Club is “an oasis in a cultural desert,” explained the man, who introduced himself as Frank The Demure.

The house’s former living room has become the stage to some of the best jazz music on the London circuit while old friends listen from high stools at the bar.

The person everyone knows here is former Redbridge Mayor Cllr Barbara White. A patron of the arts and a trumpet player herself, Cllr White is the secretary at the club.

“I first came more than 20 years ago, and we had all sorts of nights on,” she explained.

“I started the jazz night then and as it has become harder for the club to survive it has become the main night.”

Cllr White spends a lot of her own money paying the gas and electricity bills to keep Rafa going, along with the RAF, who founded the club in 1945.

She added: “The music is always fantastic and there is a great friendly atmosphere. People here are from all walks of life. If I finish what I have to do, I make sure I come down here on a Thursday and sit at the back with a pint.”

Jazz singer Catherine Lima is on the stage and “is really good” said Jim, who knows all the best jazz spots in east London and pays the club’s three pound entry every Thursday.

Once a cook for the army in Bengazhi, Jim, of East Ham, would welcome new faces to share his passion for music.

Among the old chairs and tables scattered across the room, club members greet late-comers coming in at 10pm, half-way through the band’s set.

Liz Bettridge, 73, the treasurer at the club, works behind the bar on a voluntary basis every week.

“You can see my house from the club’s garden when there are no leaves on the trees and there is always someone to see me home at the end of the night,” she said.

“This is not like an old pub, it’s safe and I am confident I can come here on my own.

“Originally there were about 200 members and I think it was officers only – the place was always packed, you couldn’t get in,” she added.

Club chairman Nicholas Hurst, 82, from Chadwell Heath, joined the club 51 years ago after spending four years in the RAF shortly after the Second World War. Live music started at the club in 1990, but Mr Hurst said: “It’s just a nice place to come and have a drink.”

Although the money is sometimes a bit tight, the chairman has ambitious plans to refurbish the building to keep it going.

“We want to be able to use the upstairs for community meetings and small groups,” he said.

Jazz music at the Rafa Club, Cranbrook Road, Ilford is every Thursday from 9pm until late.