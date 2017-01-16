Standing room only at Newbury Park Synagogue as new Rabbi is sworn in

Rabbi Lisa with the Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Gurdial Bhamra and Ilford South MP Mike Gapes Brenda Soskins

A synagogue’s new Rabbi says she wants to champion the young and build strong relationships with other faith leaders, after being sworn into her role.

More than 200 people gathered on Sunday to see Rabbi Lisa Barrett formally inducted at South West Essex & Settlement Reform Synagogue in Oaks Lane, Newbury Park.

Music by the SWESRS choir marked the event, which Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and the Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Gurdial Bhamra attended.

The service was led by several senior members of the Jewish community, including Rabbi Jackie Tabick, who became Britain’s first female Rabbi in 1975.

Frances Brodie, the chairwoman of SWESRS, welcomed Rabbi Barrett “into the warmth of the Redbridge community.”

She said: “Rabbi Lisa has won the hearts of our community.”