Stabbing victim hospitalised after attack at Newbury Park supermarket

Paramedics were called to the Sainsbury's store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park after a person was stabbed in the car park on Saturday night. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A 47-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Saturday evening after being stabbed in the neck in the car park of a busy supermarket.

A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance service confirmed they were called at 6.13pm to reports of a stabbing at the Sainsbury’s store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park.

Paramedics treated a patient at the scene and took them as a priority to a major care centre.

The London Air Ambulance was also called.

The Metropolitan Police told the Recorder they had also responded to the incident and found a man with a stab injury to his neck.

After being treated at hospital the victim’s injuries are described as “not life threatening and non life changing”.

One eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said there had been a heavy emergency responder presence at the supermarket in the aftermath of the incident.

“There were Sainsbury’s staff outside trying to redirect traffic and there were at least five paramedic cars with all their equipment out on the floor like they’d been trying to save someone’s life and a proper box ambulance with its doors wide open.

“It was very distressing.”

Another witness claimed to have seen the victim on the ground with “a seven-inch stab wound in his neck”.

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We can confirm there was an incident outside our store on Saturday evening. We will help the police with their enquiries in any way we can.”

There have been no arrests but officers from Redbridge CID are investigating.