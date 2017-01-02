Spiritual Life: New Year’s resolutions

Rev Francis Ackroyd Archant

What shall we give God in this new year?

Many of us in Redbridge are increasingly getting to know about each other’s Religious Festivals,and to value and respect them.

When I ask people of other faiths what they do at Christmas, many say it’s a time to get together as families.

For those of us who celebrate Christmas, the questions sometimes asked are, ‘What do you want for Christmas ?’ and afterwards,’ What did you get for Christmas ?’

Perhaps a better question would be,’What did you and I give at Christmas?’. God gave us Jesus, Jesus himself was given some symbolic presents.

Gold reminds us that Jesus came to be king of our lives. Frankincense is used by priests and Jesus came as a priest to bring us closer to God. Myrrh is a spice used for burial because we know Jesus willingly gave his life to bring us forgiveness, love and new life.

During Jesus’s ministry, ordinary people did give him other gifts: a young boy gave five loaves and two fish: a Samaritan woman gave him water; someone gave him a donkey and Joseph of Arimathea a tomb. Jesus said whenever we give to others, we give to him.

As we enter this New Year, shall we reflect on what we have offered to God and what we can offer to God.

How can we make this world a better place through acts of kindness and a true desire for justice, peace and care for creation.

I believe that all Faith communities would wish us a loving and peaceful new year.