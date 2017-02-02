Gallery

South Woodford pupils enjoy unique interactive storytelling lesson

Children from Oakdale Primary School listening to Wizard stories at the South Woodford Library Archant

Pupils from one of the borough’s primary school’s were treated to an English lesson unlike any other yesterday.

Children from Oakdale Primary School listening to Wizard stories at the South Woodford Library







At South Woodford Library, pupils from Oakdale Primary School enjoyed an interactive session run by Wizard Stories, who put their own unique spin on well known stories and fairytales.

Gary Potter, who has run Wizard Stories for 30 years with fellow story-teller Phil Keating, said the Oakdale Primary pupils had been a wonderful audience.

He told the Recorder: “They ate it up, they were an absolutely brilliant audience.

“What we do is entirely about education, so yes we entertain them, but by putting them in the story and making them help tell it they’re really learning.

“I had one boy tell me he hated doing English and I just smiled at him.

“He was in an English lesson!”

Earlier that day, the Wizard Stories team had been at Redbridge Central Library in Ilford, much to the joy of the Cleveland Primary pupils who got to enjoy their performances.