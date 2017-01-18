Search

Soroptimists gather in Ilford to hear of Sierra Leone adventures

15:57 18 January 2017

Alison Sutherland (back row left in blue vest) with members of the audience at Valentines Mansion

Tony Bains

A solicitor spent an evening with a Redbridge club which has supported her vital work in Sierra Leone.

Project Sierra: a family and a future helped teenage mothers return to school and supported children living on the streets, with charitable support from Soroptimist International East London.

Alison Sutherland spoke about her experiences at Valentines Mansion, in Emerson Road, Ilford, on Tuesday to an enraptured audience, said Nimrat Bains, of SIEL.

She said: “Audience members listened to the impact that the ebola virus disease had on the country and the emergency work that was undertaken by volunteers and community based initiatives to halt transmission of the disease.

“Alison ended her talk with details of the projects that SI Freetown has supported and continues to support including water and sanitation schemes.”

The club meets on a monthly basis at Valentine’s Mansions on the third Tuesday of the month.

It supports a number of charities in the borough and has speakers during the year.

If you would like to know more, email eastlondonsoroptimists@hotmail.co.uk

