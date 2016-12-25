Sneak Peek behind the scenes at Beauty and the Beast panto, Barkingside

Ellena Cruse had a go at acting in a panto. All pictures Melissa Page. melissa page

Oh no it isn’t? Oh yes it is – it’s panto time again and the St Augustine Players invited Reporter Ellena Cruse to their dress rehearsals to get a sneak peek behind the scenes and play a cameo part in Beauty and the Beast.

Nikki Barlow and Peter Wade, sing around the piano. Nikki Barlow and Peter Wade, sing around the piano.

Even on the happiest of days I cannot be described as a morning person and as I stumble into the drama hall barely out of my nightdress I am so relived that I am playing the part of the horse. No makeup required – result!

The play was scripted by husband and wife team the Tempestas, and husband Tony took to the stage to give me some tips.

“Make sure you are always looking out at the stage,” he said.

“If you have your back to it the audience won’t be able to hear you.”

Tony Tempesta, gives Ellena a few pointers. Tony Tempesta, gives Ellena a few pointers.

Projecting my voice as much as my horse head would allow, I speak the part of Ali Gee Gee the comic equine.

There might not be a paying audience but the under the glare of the penetrating spotlight the prospect was no less daunting.

As my voice booms around the auditorium I start to get into the swing of things and I can really see how much of an appeal community theatre is.

“Don’t worry if you fluff a line, just go with it. Ad lib makes it better, especially with our group,” jokes Tony.

The Beauty, played by Liz Butler. The Beauty, played by Liz Butler.

“It adds to the show and makes it more personal for the audience”.

After hanging up the reigns on Ali, my next task was to “dazzle” in the part of The Doctor.

While getting changed into my white coat and stethoscope ensemble I grab a chat with Nikki Barlow who has been acting with the group for eight years.

“In our production of Beauty and the Beast, there are different characters from the original,” she said

Ellena stops horsing around and takes to the stage. Ellena stops horsing around and takes to the stage.

“The horse is really funny and we have introduced a dame as Belle’s aunt.”

Beauty and the Beast may be a tale as old as time, but with witty one liners, interactive audience participation and a Beast transformation that will take your breath away, the players have revamped the story fit for the 21st century.

“We are really trying something different this year,” said stage manager Paul Regan, who has the job of pulling the production and its many characters together into a play.

“We have lots of new scenery and we hope it draw the crowds in.”

Actors Elsie Faugh, Liz butler, reporter Ellena Cruse, Peter wade and Nikki Barlow. Actors Elsie Faugh, Liz butler, reporter Ellena Cruse, Peter wade and Nikki Barlow.

Although Mary Tempesta has been part of the drama group for 29 years, it was her first time co-writing the script with her husband Tony.

She said it was much harder than she thought it would be, but once she got into the swing of thing she enjoyed it and spent hours perfecting it.

Speaking about what it was like to work with her husband, she said: “I am well used to him, we have been married 25 years.

“It was the first time we have done a writing thing together and it was very pleasing at the end to see the finished product.”

St Augustine Players, invited the Recorder to a dress rehersal. St Augustine Players, invited the Recorder to a dress rehersal.

She also made her directorial debut with the production and said she really liked the role and it was “quite nice to be in that position and to be taken seriously”.

“Community theatre is so important, the West End can charge ridiculous prices and if you have a family or four it can be too expensive.

“Doing it locally makes theatre accessible and lets everyone enjoy it.

“Beauty and the Best will be a good two hours of entertainment – it is not a traditional production, it will be good value for money and an enjoyable evening out.”

The classic tale, vamped with tummy–tickling comedy, talented thespians and fun for all the family will run on Thursday January 26 at 7.30pm, Friday January 27 at 7.30pm and Saturday January 28 at 2pm and 7.30.

Held at Holy Trinity Church Hall, in Mossford Green, Barkingside, tickets cost between £6 and £8.

For more information or to book tickets visit staplayers.webs.com/tickets.htm or you can call the box office on 02085547747.