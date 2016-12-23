Snaresbrook football coach’s story immortalised in comic strip

A football coach who runs a local soccer school for toddlers has been commemorated with his very own personalised comic strip by the Premier League.

Sivan Sherabayani is a director and coach at Soccerdays Ltd, which runs weekend classes for toddlers at Forest School, in Snaresbrook, and has become the first Premier League Kicks Hero.

The 24-years-old’s story has been recreated in a special comic strip, created by Marvel and DC Comics artist John McCrea, which is being used to promote the PL Kicks Programme, which helps get more young people into coaching.

“The fact they turned it into a Marvel comic - it’s been great,” said Sivan.

“Initially I started off with the kicks programme, run by 36 clubs across the football league, and Spurs were one of the first to kick it off and they set up in my area.

“I started attending when I was 14, I played a bit here and there, I was at Crystal Palace for a little while and did a trial at Spurs.

“At about 17 I did voluntary work at Kicks with the coaches, they put me on my level one (coaching badge), once I got that I started working on the weekends doing some coaching.”

Sivan credits Premier League football team Tottenham Hotspur and the PL Kicks Programme for developing him as a coach, and person, and was presented with his award by Ledley King ten years on from their first encounter.

“I’ve got a picture of me and Ledley from 10 years ago so it was nice for him to come back and present the award, he kicked it off and said he wanted to see it out.”

The young coach set up Soccerdays Ltd last year after growing frustrated with working for others, and decided to head to Snaresbrook to establish his company.

The Tottenham-native believes his toddler sessions are good for the youngsters development and offers free trials for those interested in joining.

“It was the best area for us to do it so we decided to stick up that way. It’s been awesome, but you need the responsibility and to keep working hard.

“It’s a great experience for the kids, they develop so much confidence without realising they’re learning, the changes you see are massive.”

To sign up for the free trials go to soccerdays.co.uk

