Search

Advanced search

Snaresbrook football coach’s story immortalised in comic strip

11:30 23 December 2016

Ledley King, Sivan Sherabayani and Dele Alli. Picture: Alex Wallace

Ledley King, Sivan Sherabayani and Dele Alli. Picture: Alex Wallace

Archant

A football coach who runs a local soccer school for toddlers has been commemorated with his very own personalised comic strip by the Premier League.

Comment
Sivan Sherabayani and Dele Alli with the comic strip. Picture: Alex WallaceSivan Sherabayani and Dele Alli with the comic strip. Picture: Alex Wallace

Sivan Sherabayani is a director and coach at Soccerdays Ltd, which runs weekend classes for toddlers at Forest School, in Snaresbrook, and has become the first Premier League Kicks Hero.

The 24-years-old’s story has been recreated in a special comic strip, created by Marvel and DC Comics artist John McCrea, which is being used to promote the PL Kicks Programme, which helps get more young people into coaching.

“The fact they turned it into a Marvel comic - it’s been great,” said Sivan.

“Initially I started off with the kicks programme, run by 36 clubs across the football league, and Spurs were one of the first to kick it off and they set up in my area.

“I started attending when I was 14, I played a bit here and there, I was at Crystal Palace for a little while and did a trial at Spurs.

“At about 17 I did voluntary work at Kicks with the coaches, they put me on my level one (coaching badge), once I got that I started working on the weekends doing some coaching.”

Sivan credits Premier League football team Tottenham Hotspur and the PL Kicks Programme for developing him as a coach, and person, and was presented with his award by Ledley King ten years on from their first encounter.

“I’ve got a picture of me and Ledley from 10 years ago so it was nice for him to come back and present the award, he kicked it off and said he wanted to see it out.”

The young coach set up Soccerdays Ltd last year after growing frustrated with working for others, and decided to head to Snaresbrook to establish his company.

The Tottenham-native believes his toddler sessions are good for the youngsters development and offers free trials for those interested in joining.

“It was the best area for us to do it so we decided to stick up that way. It’s been awesome, but you need the responsibility and to keep working hard.

“It’s a great experience for the kids, they develop so much confidence without realising they’re learning, the changes you see are massive.”

To sign up for the free trials go to soccerdays.co.uk

Keywords: Premier League Forest School

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Snaresbrook football coach’s story immortalised in comic strip

17 minutes ago Niall Joyce
Ledley King, Sivan Sherabayani and Dele Alli. Picture: Alex Wallace

A football coach who runs a local soccer school for toddlers has been commemorated with his very own personalised comic strip by the Premier League.

Two teenagers charged in connection with Chadwell Heath death of Ricky Hayden

07:49 Kat Hopps
Ricky Hayden (Picture: Kosho Bar)

Police have charged two 19-year-old men, one on suspicion of murder, in connection with Ricky Hayden’s death.

Former Gants Hill ‘brothel’ denied massage licence due to ‘links to sex industry’

07:00 Ralph Blackburn
Gants Hill Sauna, the previous name of the massage parlour.

A sauna, which was previously used as a “brothel” according to police, has been denied a massage licence by Redbridge Council.

Updated: Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line cancelled

Yesterday, 17:42 Sophie Morton
Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

A Tube strike set to hit commuters has been called off.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Residents attacked with noxious substance in ‘horrific linked’ burglaries across Ilford, Seven Kings and Goodmayes

Police are appealing to the public to help with their investigation. Picture Met Police.

‘Crash for cash’ duo who faked Redbridge accident jailed for insurance scam

Mohammed Zubair Jamil (credit: Met Police)

Brave Goodmayes grandad fights off ‘acid attack’

Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes. Picture Google Maps

Neighbours rally round after thug’s armed rampage in Goodmayes

Feroz Patel came to the aid of a woman who was being attacked in Lynford Gardens. Picture Ken Mears.

Redbridge teenagers avoid jail for stabbing schoolboy in the face with broken bottle

A stock photo of a broken bottle, similar to that used by the teenagers in their attack,
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now