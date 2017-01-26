Snaresbrook car park taped off by police as injured person is taken to hospital

Snaresbrook Road car park (credit: Google) Archant

Residents have reported seeing police at the scene and London Ambulance Service say that one person has been taken to hospital “as a priority”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Snaresbrook Rd car pk Hollow Ponds #E17 @CoLEppingForest looks like scene from detective programme. Tape, blue lights, uniforms, suits???? — Martin Mitchell (@martinpmitchell) January 26, 2017

The car park on Snaresbrook Road in South Woodford is commonly used by dogwalkers and residents looking to take a stroll in Epping Forest.

But today. police and paramedics are the biggest presence, with one person taken to hospital just after midday today, a London Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed.

She said: “We sent an ambulance crew and a single responder in a car to the scene.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took them as a priority to a hospital in east London.”

One resident said that the car park has been taped off.

He said: “It must be something serious as the carpark and surrounding area has been taped off.”

More to come.