Snaresbrook car park taped off by police as injured person is taken to hospital
17:02 26 January 2017
Archant
Residents have reported seeing police at the scene and London Ambulance Service say that one person has been taken to hospital “as a priority”.
The car park on Snaresbrook Road in South Woodford is commonly used by dogwalkers and residents looking to take a stroll in Epping Forest.
But today. police and paramedics are the biggest presence, with one person taken to hospital just after midday today, a London Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed.
She said: “We sent an ambulance crew and a single responder in a car to the scene.
“We treated a patient at the scene and took them as a priority to a hospital in east London.”
One resident said that the car park has been taped off.
He said: “It must be something serious as the carpark and surrounding area has been taped off.”
More to come.