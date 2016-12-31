Sikh Welfare Society delivers Christmas gift to Redbridge hospital

The Sikh Welfare Society presenting a cheque to King George Hospital. Archant

A huge haul of gifts and donations have been delivered to two hospitals in the run-up to Christmas for sick people.

Organisations such as the Sikh Welfare Society, High Road Ilford, gave a cheque for £1080 and Redbridge Job Centre Plus, donated fun gifts.

Presents ranged form soft toys and dolls to games and craft sets, to the festive season a little bit better for those spending Christmas in King George and Queen’s hospitals.

Lynda Head, who manages the King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity team, said: “We’re always overwhelmed by people’s generosity, not only at Christmas but throughout the year.

“We cannot thank our supporters enough, this makes an enormous difference to our patients’ experience in our hospitals.”

The team is now busy wrapping more than 1,000 presents to ensure every patient at both hospitals receives a treat.