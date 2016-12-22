Showstopping cake crowned winner of Gants Hill bake off

Monica Kadwe's cake was crowned the winner of Redbridge's Christmas Bake Off on Saturday. Redbridge Libraries (twitter)

The borough’s boldest bakers channelled their inner Mary Berry this weekend.

Eight hopefuls entered a Christmas Bake Off, watched by more than 30 people at Gants Hill Library, Cranbrook Road, on Saturday.

Monica Kadwe’s beautiful creation was crowned the overall winner.

Christine Thompson, Redbridge Council’s library development officer, said: “It was fantastic to see the creativity on show, the showstoppers were really impressive.”