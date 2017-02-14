Seven Kings pupils wowed by Bristol band Transition who sing in Chinese
An indie rock band from Bristol who sing all their songs in Mandarin transformed a school in Seven Kings into a rock and roll venue last week.
Transition
Transition play to students studying Mandarin at Seven Kings School
Three-piece band Transition performed to excited crowds of primary and secondary school pupils at Seven Kings School, in Ley Street, on Friday.
Alex Ferraby, head of Modern Foreign Languages, said the event was a huge success.
He said: “It went very well and was a lot of fun.
“This is the first year that our students are preparing to sit a GCSE in Mandarin and I wanted to get the word out.
“I think we might be the only school in Redbridge teaching it at the moment!”