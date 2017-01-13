Send us your snow pictures
10:51 13 January 2017
Archant
Love it or loathe the snow provides a beautiful backdrop to Redbridge and we want you to send us your snow pictures.
Last night and this morning, the borough got its first snowfall of the winter and the Recorder wants to see what you have been getting up to.
Whether you’ve made a snowman in Valentines Park, or spotted some wildlife enjoying the scene in Wanstead Flats send us your snaps and you could be featured in next week’s paper.
Email your pictures to ralph.blackburn@archant.co.uk with a short description of the photograph, and enjoy the snow!