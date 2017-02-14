Second collision in Goodmayes in less than 24 hours

One person is reported to have suffered minor injuries. Picture: Met Police. darrensp

There has been a collision between two cars on a busy high road in less than 24 hours after a similar accident.

Police were called to the Barley Lane, Goodmayes, at 9.38am after a patrol car came across two vehicles in collision with each other.

An ambulance was called shortly afterwards and two patients were checked over at the scene - neither needed hospital treatment.

Yesterday evening a police car and medical vehicle crashed into each other at Goodmayes junction, between Barley Lane and High Road, with two patients again treated at the scene not requiring hospital treatment.