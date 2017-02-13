SAS commandos give special salute to Wanstead James Bond stuntman Steve Truglia outside his funeral

Former SAS commandos giving a guard of honour to their former comrade Steve Truglia, inset, at his funeral. Archant

Former SAS commandos and other special forces troops staged a covert operation to give their former comrade and stuntman Steve Truglia an army send off at his funeral.

Commando gunners and paratroopers paying respects to Steve Truglia. Commando gunners and paratroopers paying respects to Steve Truglia.

Steve, who performed stunts in numerous films and TV shows including Tomorrow Never Dies and Saving Private Ryan, died while completing a speed abseil in China in November last year.

The 54-year-old, who lived in Wanstead Park Avenue, Wanstead, his entire life, was also a member of the SAS and the SBS for 20 years.

And after Steve’s family requested a private service, more than 150 former special forces commandos covertly arranged to give their former friend a special salute.

Outside the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, in Cambridge Park, Wanstead, last week, as Steve’s body was carried past stunt colleagues, former SAS officers and Wanstead High School friends all gathered.

“We had a common goal to see Steve on his final journey,” best friend Phil Tunnicliffe told the Recorder.

“We carried out our salute as Steve’s coffin was taken into the church.”

The group then held their own memorial for Steve where he was buried in the City of London Cemetery, in Aldersbrook Road.

Phil, who lived the opposite side of Wanstead Flats from his best friend, gave a eulogy to the former James Bond stuntman.

“I met Steve on a bleak welsh hillside in 1981 at the tail end of our SAS selection course.

“I turned around and there was Steve. We stopped briefly and shared some fruit cake his mum Rosa had made and after a quick drink of water we headed off.”

Phil explained that meeting was the start of a 36 year friendship.

He said that it was impossible to sum “such a remarkable man” up, adding: “Steve, my life is immeasurably richer for having known you, I miss you so much and hey if we ever do meet again I hope it’s not any time soon.”