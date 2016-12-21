Santa thrills children with surprise delivery to Redbridge’s special needs schools

Members of the Seven Kings Lions including the Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Gurdial Bhamra giving away Christmas presents at the Newbridge Special Needs School Archant

T’was the week before Christmas, and all through the borough, one group planned a giveaway unlike any other.

Members of the Seven Kings Lions including the Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Gurdial Bhamra giving away Christmas presents at the Newbridge Special Needs School

Pupils from Redbridge’s special needs schools celebrated the big day early when they all received a present from one kind-hearted group.

Last week the Seven Kings Lions, with a little help from Santa, visited Newbridge School, in Barley Lane, Goodmayes, Hatton Special School, in Roding Lane South, Woodford Green, and Little Heath School, in Hainault Road, Little Heath, to present each child with a £15 gift, selected by either their parents or teachers.

And the best part? Not a single child knew the giveaway was about to take place.

“The idea actually came to us at the gym,” said Bob Jandoo from the Lions. “And we thought, ‘why not try and get people to sponsor presents for children who need it?’

Redbridge mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra joined Santa Claus at the gift-giving at Hatton Special Needs School on Thursday.

“The best thing about it all is the fact that these kids aren’t expecting to receive anything, so they are really, genuinely thrilled and grateful.”

It has been the reaction of the 484 children who have received presents that really took Mr Jandoo’s breath away.

“The response from the children has been utterly fantastic,” he said.

“There’s no way to describe the feeling you get when you see their faces as Santa hands them a present – it’s better than winning the lottery.”

Santa Claus surprised pupils at Hatton Special Needs School with presents on Thursday.

At Hatton on Thursday, I joined Santa’s elves in a specially designed grotto featuring tables packed with presents and even a log fire burning away merrily on a big screen.

Peter Foley, who helped bring Father Christmas to life at Hatton, was thrilled to be involved in such a festive treat.

“It’s been great to be a part of it and see the how much the kids have enjoyed it. My own children are grown up now so it’s a real reminder to me about what Christmas is actually about.”

Redbridge Mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra also supported the scheme, and was present at all three of the schools as pupils received their surprise presents.

Bob Jandoo, Harish Chauhan and Hardev Sembhi, all of the Seven Kings Lions, joined Santa Claus and Redbridge mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra at the gift-giving at Hatton Special Needs School on Thursday.

“This project is fantastic because you can see it brings smiles to the faces of the children, which is what it’s all about,” he said.

“I must congratulate everyone involved on the hard work they’ve put in to making this giveaway a reality.”

Mr Jandoo is hoping that next year the Lions will receive even more sponsorship, and that the Christmas giveaway can continue to expand its scope.

“It’s been fantastic to see it grow, and next year we’re hoping to keep moving it onto bigger and better things. We might try to roll it out to other schools.”

Bob Jandoo, Harish Chauhan and Hardev Sembhi, all of the Seven Kings Lions, joined Santa Claus and Redbridge mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra at the gift-giving at Hatton Special Needs School on Thursday.

Nyeema Yasin has worked at Little Heath for the past six years and helped organise the gift-giving at the school last week.

“It was amazing,” she told the Recorder. “The Lions are absolutely brilliant and the whole concept is so nice.

“The kids loved it, they knew something was going to happen but they were definitely not expecting Santa to show up and give them their presents.

“Nothing like that has ever happened here before and it was a pleasure to be a part of it.”