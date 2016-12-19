Gallery

Santa Paws! Happy hounds enjoy Christmas grotto at Clayhall Park

Santa's little helper. Picture: David Solomon Archant

Santa Claus became Santa Paws this weekend as he treated a host of hounds to an early Christmas treat.

The doggy Christmas grotto, held in Lord Avenue, Clayhall, on Saturday, was organised by Stacy Ismael, the owner of Paw-fect Grooming, in Longwood Gardens, attracted more than 60 dog owners who helped raise £300 for the PDSA.

Stacy, who set up her dog grooming business in 2011, was delighted to see so many people visit the grotto.

“It was an absolutely fantastic event, I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Stacy. “We do it every year for a different charity. As it gets to November my customers ask me when is the next Christmas event?

“The dogs were fantastic and very well behaved, they were all given a bow tie before they came in and absolutely loved it.

“We had the PDSA there as well. A community nurse for the region set up in one corner of the venue and gave free health checks and gave out information.”

As well as the chance to meet Father Christmas the pampered pooches also took part in competitions – although the dog that looks most like its owner category had to be scrapped because it would of been too rough on the winner.

Stacy will open Paw-fect in the Park on January 3 and plans to do more events with the PDSA.