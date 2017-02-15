Search

Advanced search

Rough sleepers in Gants Hill Station subway face eviction

11:14 15 February 2017

A homeless person in Gants Hill station subway: Photo: Saghir Bashir

A homeless person in Gants Hill station subway: Photo: Saghir Bashir

Saghir Bashir

Commuters have spoken out against actions being taken to deter homeless people from sleeping in a station underpass.

Comment

A joint effort has seen Redbridge Council and organisations within the voluntary sector offer support to homeless people sleeping in the Gants Hill Station subway.

But residents have called the Community Protection Notices put up in the subway, warning that the council will take action to move on people sleeping rough, and a gate installed within a shop’s doorway, harsh.

Commenting on Twitter on Tuesday, Michelle Bayley said: “This gate has been put in last 24 hours to stop homeless at Gants Hill sleeping in the gap. How does this help anyone?”

But a council spokesman said the authority has been working with the police and charities – Salvation Army, Single Homeless Project and Welcome Centre – to address the issue.

He said: “Outreach workers have been trying to engage those sleeping in the underpass so we can provide help and support.

“Indeed, two individuals were referred to a specialist homeless persons unit and have moved into accommodation.”

Welcome Centre manager, Sonia Lynch added: “My understanding is that there are now only two people there.

“A third person is not actually sleeping rough but is begging. They are refusing services offered to them.

“But we are all going out together to visit them on Thursday morning.”

Saghir Bashir, 39, of The Drive, Ilford, uses the underpass when travelling into central London.

He said: “TfL put tannoys on saying ‘don’t give money to those people’ – how demoralising is that?”

On the social media site Streetlife people also complained about aggressive begging.

Peter C said: “I spoke to one of the staff about the problem one morning after returning late one evening from town and being asked aggressively for money.”

Linda J added: “I have used Gant’s Hill station for many years and I now hate it.”

The spokesman added that once voluntary sector support is exhausted the council will move people on and dispose of any non-personal items.

Related articles

Keywords: Salvation Army Redbridge Council Twitter London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Tube strike: Central line drivers set to stage fresh 24-hour walkout next week

09:09 Ryan Tute
RMT drivers will strike for 24 hours next week. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

Thousands of commuters are being warned about more disruption to their travel after another 24-hour strike has been announced.

Moo-ving back home: British cows reintroduced to Hainault Forest Country Park

18 minutes ago Ellena Cruse
Shorthorn cattle grazing over Hainault Forest. Picture Ken Mears.

Teaming with birds, deer and critters of the crawling kind, Hainault Forest Country Park could never be described as dull.

Ilford station was ‘an open market for drug dealing’, court hears

07:00 Matthew Clemenson
Ilford Station.

Ilford station was described as “an open market for the dealing of drugs” as the trial of an alleged drug gang began yesterday.

Rough sleepers in Gants Hill Station subway face eviction

11:14 Ann-Marie Abbasah
A homeless person in Gants Hill station subway: Photo: Saghir Bashir

Commuters have spoken out against actions being taken to deter homeless people from sleeping in a station underpass.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Video: Goodmayes junction closed following a collision involving police car

Goodmayes junction collision. Pic: Julian Sava

Sweet dreams are made of this: Dessert bar opens in Ilford

The Urban Chocolatier opens its doors in Ilford. Manager Afzal Syed

Marks and Spencer shows interest in opening Wanstead store

A Marks and Spencer store. Photo: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire/PA Images.

Updated: Second collision in Goodmayes in less than 24 hours

One person is reported to have suffered minor injuries. Picture: Met Police.

King George Hospital staff consider strike action after porter fired for allegedly stealing fried egg

Aldren Tomlinson
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now