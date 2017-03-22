Search

Review: We had the best time at the Queen’s theatre Worst Wedding

PUBLISHED: 12:50 22 March 2017

Elizabeth Cadwallade in Worst Wedding Ever. Picture Queen's Theatre.

Elizabeth Cadwallade in Worst Wedding Ever. Picture Queen's Theatre.

©The Other Richard

I was never one of those little girls who daydreamed about getting married – I wasn’t adverse to it but was just more interested in learning to drive and finding the cure to frizz-prone hair, the latter proving to be an life-long mission.

So when I heard about Queen’s Theatre hosting The Worst Wedding Ever, I was neither jumping for joy or deeply saddened by it.

Withing a few minutes of the stage curtain rising, however, my neutral feelings were smashed to beige smithereens.

This beautifully-written comedy reflects the dynamics of every British family, highlighting the subtle nuances and powerful relationships between relations.

Although the story centres on a wedding, it is very much a catalyst for exploring the deep-held irritations and love everybody feels for those closest to them.

The play is multidimensional and showcases strong, hard-hitting themes encased within light everyday middle class problems of neighbour parking disputes and competing with the Joneses.

A Russian doll of tales, as soon as you get to grips with one element of the play it unfolds and reveals another aspect inside.

This homegrown production fuses the banality of modern-day living with infectious drama that can’t help but have you chuckling in your seat.

By the middle of the second half, at worst you can see your own family in the storyline, and at best you have wholeheartedly accepted the characters as part of your family.

Gavin and Stacey meets Bristol (not a phrase I thought I would say, but so pleased I got to), it is a perceptive masterpiece which creatively dramatises all the things that happen when competing and coexisting family members are put in the same room.

The calibre of acting was simply pheromonal and it was too hard to pick any one person out. The sister and vicar (a beefy Jimmy Carr in a dog collar) should be mentioned for their brilliant comic timing, which was brought to the foreground thanks to the talents of the rest of the cast.

The set was stunning and like the play itself portrayed minute realistic details with brilliant authenticity.

The musicians popping up into scenes was fantastically surreal and their live renditions of well-known songs was breathtaking and also fitting for the feel of the show.

I have never felt so strongly about a theatrical production and the second half pulls the play into a league of its own. It might have been the worst wedding, but I can honestly say I had the best time.

You are truly missing out if you don’t catch it.

We give the play five stars.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333.

