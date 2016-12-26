Review of the year: Brexit, brick bandits and a whole lot more

Some of the Recorder's stories from 2016: The Redbridge Council parking scandal, the new Wanstead and Woodford Recorder and the EU referendum. Archant

The last year has been hailed as one of the most explosive politically in a generation, and Redbridge was certainly not short of big stories.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sherrell Care Home are opening a pub in part of the care home for their dementia patients. May DeFerry Sherrell Care Home are opening a pub in part of the care home for their dementia patients. May DeFerry

Brexit dominated the news agenda in the borough, as well as across the country, with MPs and experts crossing swords in the run up to June’s referendum.

In Ilford there has been action on homelessness, a bizarre spate of brick thefts as well as big plans for regeneration.

We launched a new paper the Wanstead and Woodford Recorder, and reinvigorated our focus in the west of Redbridge.

Whether you look back on this year with fondness or dread we hope you enjoy our review of a 12 months that will live long in the memory.

Residents have spoken of a spate of brick thefts in Goodmayes. Picture: Ajay Nair Residents have spoken of a spate of brick thefts in Goodmayes. Picture: Ajay Nair

January

The year started with a chorus of disapproval as the future of Kenneth More Theatre, in Ilford, seemed uncertain after Redbridge Council withdrew its grant.

But Steven Day, the general manager at the KMT remained defiant, saying he believed the community hub would become “stronger than ever.”

In Chigwell, elderly residents welcomed the New Year in with glasses of champagne after a pub was opened in their care home.

Zac Goldsmith delivering his transport manifesto at the Bombardier depot in Ilford Zac Goldsmith delivering his transport manifesto at the Bombardier depot in Ilford

Sherrell House Care Centre in Fencepiece Road, created the public house in order to help dementia sufferers. Activities co-ordinator Fatheha Uddin said it “took residents back in time.”

February

The Recorder broke the story of Redbridge Council reversing planned mobility cuts after protests and passionate pleas to save a “lifeline” transport service succeeded.

A BBC show exposed secret footage of wardens allegedly being set ticket targets for issuing fines. Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: “There has been a failure somewhere”.

Mayor Sadiq Khan is interviewed by Reporter Chloe Farrand Mayor Sadiq Khan is interviewed by Reporter Chloe Farrand

Residents celebrated LGBT history month in the borough. Fazal Mahmood, condom distribution officer for the Terrence Higgins Trust, gave an emotional speech about his life as a gay Muslim.

March

A mayoral hopeful sparked anger in the community after “divisive” leaflets were sent to Indian families.

Tory candidate Zac Goldsmith was accused of stereotyping when he warned a vote for rival Sadiq Khan would lead to a wealth tax on family jewellery.

Nollie Odoom from Forest Academy performing at Jack Petchey Foundation award ceremony in Redbridge Town Hall. Nollie Odoom from Forest Academy performing at Jack Petchey Foundation award ceremony in Redbridge Town Hall.

Cllr Varinder Singh Bola said: “I think it’s very distasteful and quite patronising to target ethnic communities in such a way. It’s based on stereotypes – not everyone in the Sikh or Hindu community lives with lots of gold.”

A reggae festival announced it would be returning after five years on the road, bringing good vibes to Redbridge.

The Recorder revealed that a notorious “hole in the wall” gang were stealing residents’ bricks and selling them on.

April

A mum of three who almost died when she was hit by a car issued an appeal for the “monsters” who then drove away to be brought to justice.

Vida Mensah-Andani, 42, from Ilford, spoke to the Recorder, a year after the “life-changing” incident in Winston Way, Ilford.

“These people, these monsters, they should be brought to justice,” said Vida, who suffered severe head and facial injuries and needs a walking aid.

At Saint Francis Hospice, the last wishes of a terminally-ill woman were fulfilled when she married her partner in an intimate ceremony.

Sharon Cashman, 51, who was diagnosed with cancer last December, joined Chris Cox, 50, at the altar surrounded by friends and family.

May

Campaigners attacked Redbridge Council after plans to move more than 200 homeless families into a Canterbury Army compound were revealed. John Clifton, church leader of the Ilford Salvation Army, Clements Road, said the measures were “not fair” and “not a solution”.

He added: “It’s a lot of disruption to people and it’s disappointing that it’s happening.”

The new Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Gurdial Bhamra was elected, vowing to make the borough greener.

The brick bandits returned to the borough, and no garden wall was safe from their sticky hands.

Sikander Rashid, 57, of Ashgrove Road, Goodmayes, called for action after being targeted by vandals twice.

June

One of the big topics of conversation this month was the EU referendum.

The borough voted to remain, with 54% residents voting to stay, which was in line with most London boroughs.

But overall, history was made as the country voted to leave, causing veteran Ilford South MP Mike Gapes to warn that Britain faced “years of uncertainty.”

A Muslim school teacher said she was stopped in the street in Woodford Green and told she would be forced to leave Britain, following the result.

The woman, who was wearing a hijab, said a stranger told her “you’re next” and that all Muslims would be forced to leave.

Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal condemned the abuse.

He said: “We are first and foremost citizens of the borough.

“We are all equal.”

July

The mother of a 21-year-old student who died after a car crash asked the judge sentencing the driver to spare him jail.

Joseph Smith, 55, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Hassan Sheikh, by careless driving.

His mother, Rubina Mahmood, said she wanted to forgive him.

She said: “We don’t want him to go to jail because he has a family and we don’t want anyone to suffer anymore.

“We don’t want anyone else hurt, that’s not what our son would have wanted.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan pledged action to tackle congestion on Redbridge Roundabout and also to find the funding for step-free access at Newbury Park Station “imminently.”

August

An 11-year-old was injured after a man got out of a car in Loxford Lane, Ilford, and blasted a shotgun twice in broad daylight.

A 22-year-old man was critically injured after he was caught in the back.

One witness told the Recorder how the sounds of children playing quickly turned into “screams”.

An 18-year-old will face trial on suspicion of attempted murder next March.

A pensioner whose front door was smashed in by police over fears for his welfare indignantly hit back – saying he was simply enjoying a summer break to the Balkans.

Morris Hickey returned to find his home had been broken into during his five week annual break in Croatia and Slovenia, resulting in around £1,000 worth of damage.

September

A father-of-two visited the Calais “Jungle” camp and spoke about his fears for the safety of unaccompanied child refugees living

Faisal Lalloo, 59, who lives in South Woodford, hopes to become a foster parent to two boys he met there.

He said: “It’s dire. They are young children alone in an unsafe place.

“Why can’t I offer them a safe place to live in my home?”

The grandmother of a 30-year-old man who took his own life in Goodmayes Hospital says she felt “sick to her stomach” that lessons had not been learnt.

A health watchdog found that the North East London Foundation Trust “required improvement” and was highly critical over its failures to protect suicidal patients.

Brenda Robinson spoke about her heartbreak over the loss of her grandson, Simon Harris.

October

We launched a new paper, the Wanstead and Woodford Recorder, which started dramatically after police became locked in a day-long stand-off, after a man climbed on to the roof of a block of flats next to a primary school.

As the first edition of the paper went to press, trained negotiators arrived at the scene to try to persuade the man to come down.

Two charity heads launched a pioneering year-long project aimed at turning people’s lives around could be the first step to ending homelessness.

Project Malachi is crowdfunding to raise £70,000 and will offer longterm support to homeless people who have been sleeping on the streets, and have no access to public funds.

John Clifton, from the Salvation Army, and Rita Chadha, chief executive of the Refugee and Migrant Forum of East London (Ramfel), believe the scheme will change lives.

November

The brick bandits returned to the borough. Not thwarted by the extensive coverage the Recorder devoted to them in 2016, at least five “smash and grab” cases were reported.

Poor Sikander Rashid, who spoke out in May, was targeted for a third time, prompting him to put three-quarter plywood around the walls.

“They would need a jackhammer to get at my wall now,” he said.

The memorial to a Ilford police officer – who was shot and killed while attending a routine call out – was unveiled after it was callously destroyed by vandals.

Pc Phillip Walters, 28, who joined the Met in September 1993, was shot in the chest during a late shift on April 18, 1995, when he tried to arrest a man.

A bungling postie lost the keys to a number of postboxes in Seven Kings, causing them to be temporarily sealed.

December

In Wanstead, more than a dozen “massive” rats were spotted near a war memorial and secondary school, just of the High Street.

After concerned resident Paul Donovan, 55, highlighted the problem, a Redbridge Council spokesman said any vermin would be “immediately eradicated.”

In Gants Hill, out-of-control partygoers trashed a rented flat

Residents at The Point, in Clarence Avenue, Gants Hill, were forced to call the police repeatedly as the scene descended into chaos.

In Redbridge Town Hall, prize was the buzzword of the evening as talented teens were celebrated for their achievements.

The Recorder was on hand alongside Ilford South MP Mike Gapes to present certificates at the annual Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Awards.