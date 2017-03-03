Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Review: Havering Music Makers’ ‘triumphant’ Sweeney Todd delights Ilford audience

15:00 03 March 2017

The Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Nick Ford (who plays Sweeney Todd) is photographed here. Picture: Havering Music Makers

The Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Nick Ford (who plays Sweeney Todd) is photographed here. Picture: Havering Music Makers

Archant

A year after staging swashbuckling comedy The Pirates of Penzance, the Havering Music Makers returned to the Kenneth More Theatre (KMT) for the opening night of a darkly entertaining show about a barber with murder on his mind.

Comment
The Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Alan Phelan and George Davis (who play Pirelli and Tobias) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music MakersThe Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Alan Phelan and George Davis (who play Pirelli and Tobias) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music Makers

For two-and-a-half hours yesterday evening, the dramatic society treated a packed and enthusiastic audience to its adaptation of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The musical, the brainchild of Into the Woods creator Stephen Sondheim, tells the tale of Benjamin Barker, who returns to Victorian London with a hatred for humankind and a thirst for revenge after being deported by the corrupt Judge Turpin, who had longed to get his hands on his beautiful wife.

Now going by Sweeney Todd, barber Barker teams up with somewhat unsuccessful pie shop owner Mrs Lovett to exact his vendetta, with most who enter his shop for a ‘close shave’ getting more than they bargained for...

Having seen the Music Makers in action in 2015, when they performed Barnardo’s origin tale The Likes of Us, I was keen to see how they would tackle this more macabre content, and I wasn’t disappointed.

The Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Nick Ford and Jackie Lowe (who play Sweeney Todd and Mrs Lovett) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music MakersThe Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Nick Ford and Jackie Lowe (who play Sweeney Todd and Mrs Lovett) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music Makers

The production held your attention from the off, with an eerie organ instrumental followed by The Ballad of Sweeney Todd (a tune so catchy show-goers will undoubtedly hum as they read the musical’s full title).

Once introductions to Todd and acquaintance Anthony were sorted, we had most of the barber’s back story at our disposal and the show could really get cracking.

Each cast member had brilliant energy and threw themselves into scenes, with the chorus numbers providing many a highlight, such as the frenzied Pirelli’s Miracle Elixir song, where Adolfo Pirelli (Alan Phelan – with an excellent Italian accent) and Tobias Ragg (George Davis) try to sell a crowd ‘magic’ hair growing potion.

As Katey Callaghan, who plays the ‘Beggar Woman’ told me previously, Stephen Sondheim’s songs are notoriously tricky, with many notes off the beat, but the Music Makers tackled the tunes with aplomb, producing flawless harmonies.

The Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. James Knowles and Katey Callaghan (who play Judge Turpin and Beggar Woman) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music MakersThe Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. James Knowles and Katey Callaghan (who play Judge Turpin and Beggar Woman) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music Makers

The simple set suited the intimate KMT, and Sweeney’s barber chair employed a trick much enjoyed by the audience, who laughed along throughout the show.

Dark though the subject matter may be, the humour comes thick and fast: particular mention must go to George Davis, who injected huge personality into his role as Pirelli’s assistant, and leading lady Jackie Lowe, who was fabulous as bonkers Mrs Lovett.

And of course you can’t forget Nick Ford, who made for an excellent, suitably-sinister Todd.

This was my first Sweeney Todd experience – having not seen the 2007 Tim Burton film – and I was not disappointed. Judging by the loud cheers and claps, it’s clear the rest of the audience weren’t either.

The Music Makers should be congratulated on another triumphant show.

The musical returns to the KMT, Oakfield Road, Ilford, at 7.30pm tonight (Friday), 3pm tomorrow and 7.30pm tomorrow. Tickets are between £15 and £16. To book, call 020 8553 4466 or visit kmtheatre.co.uk.

Related articles

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Redbridge Jewish Community pay tribute to community stalwart

23 minutes ago Rosaleen Fenton

Friends and family have paid tribute to a stalwart of the Redbridge Jewish community who helped found Newbury Park Synagogue in the 1960s.

Flashback: An ingenious 10-year-old, a pool hall protest and a chip shop fire

10:00 Matthew Clemenson

A look back at the biggest stories from this week 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

The Crucible review: Haunting production of an all time classic

Yesterday, 12:00 Hayley Anderson

As a major fan of musicals and spontaneous dance numbers, going to see a 1950s American play renowned for its intensity and angst was somewhat of an experience.

Opinion: Our term as MYPs has taken Redbridge Youth Council to new heights

Yesterday, 10:00 Bruna Franco and Amishta Aubeelack

Following the fantastic debate in the House of Commons and the reveal of the campaigns which UK Youth Parliament would take on in 2017, Members of Youth Parliament (MYP) all over the UK arranged meetings with their MPs for the National Day of Action.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Shoplifting hotspots revealed as incidents in Redbridge rise by more than 27 per cent

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting launches inquiry into London’s black cabs today

Two men convicted for ‘outrageous and blatant’ drug dealing at Ilford station

Exclusive: ‘Two years of hell’: Ilford bus driver gets £15,000 compensation after botched dental surgery

15-year-old girl taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries to the head

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now