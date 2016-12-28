Search

Revealed: Redbridge’s most affordable spots for commuters

15:30 28 December 2016

The station at Fairlop. One bedroom flats near the station are the cheapest rentals in the borough, at £129 a week. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

It’s one of the biggest dilemmas of urban living. We all want to live a bit closer to work, but still want to find somewhere affordable to call home.

We want an extra minute or two in bed each morning, but how much are the people of Redbridge willing to pay for this pleasure?

To demonstrate how travel time impacts on rent prices on each London Underground line, TotallyMoney.com has recreated the famous Tube map showing the average rent near each station and the travel time to the most desirable location on the line.

The map reveals that the average commuter will have to pay significantly more to shorten their journey each morning. However, the capital does still contain a few undervalued stations that are close to the city centre.

In Redbridge, South Woodford claimed the dubious honour of costing the most per week to live near the Central Line – a staggering average £275 a week.

In stark contrast, living by Fairlop’s green fields – and admittedly small station – costs the average resident just £129 a week.

Elsewhere in London, commuters can get from Mile End station in east London to Oxford Circus in just 16 minutes on the Central line, and pay an average weekly rent of £215.

On the other hand, people living in leafy Richmond can expect an average weekly rent of £331, despite being 29 minutes from the most expensive District line station (South Kensington).

Joe Gardiner, head of brand and communications at TotallyMoney.com, believes the research shows it is possible to live in London without breaking the bank.

He said: “Obviously there is more to choosing a place to live than just seeing how close it is to work, but many Londoners feel the less time spent on the Tube each day the better. Here at TotallyMoney.com we are committed to making the credit market a fairer place and helping people get the best value for their money in every aspect of life.

“We hope this research gives people an insight into where they should be looking to live if they want affordable rent prices along with a manageable commute.”

