Residents petition for full public consultation over Wanstead parking proposals

Wanstead High Street Archant

A dispute over plans to introduce pay and display machines along Wanstead High Street next February continues.

A controversial pay and display scheme would “destroy” the character of the High Street, residents say.

More than 1000 residents have signed a petition created by Donna Mizzi, founder of the Wanstead Arts Trail, demanding a full public consultation.

The scheme is set to be trialled for up to 18 months under an “experimental traffic regulation order”, meaning the council does not have to hold a consultation.

Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for environment and sustainability, confirmed there are no plans for a consultation.

He said: “We think there is a strong need for the scheme but are keen to see what residents want.

“The feedback so far has been very interesting; there are clearly residents that feel very strongly on both sides.

“I’m planning to meet with businesses and residents associations in the New Year and I encourage anyone who has a comment to get in touch.”

Paid permits may also be introduced for residents who live in roads just off High Street.

Ms Mizzi said Cllr Howard should have met with businesses before the scheme was revealed.

She said: “It’s not been thought out at all. Wanstead is compared to South Woodford and Barkingside, which have restrictions imposed.

“But those areas have two massive free supermarket car parks each, additional pay and display car parks and much more roadside parking than our area.

“Meanwhile, Wanstead has only one small oversubscribed car park to serve the high street.

“These changes would wreck our high street and destroy Wanstead’s villagey character.

“This February deadline should be halted now, and certainly no hard-earned taxpayers’ money spent on implementation plans.

“It’s incredibly sneaky to try to introduce it under the guise of an experimental plan, and to announce it just before Christmas when families are extremely busy.”

Genti Miller, assistant manager at The Larder coffee shop, in High Street, said she had heard “grumbles” from customers.

She said: “There definitely has been a backlash.

“At least three or four regular customers have said that they wouldn’t come here any more, so it is a worry for us.”

Redbridge Council says that that nearly 90 per cent of the High Street is parked along every day and it is over subscribed on weekends.

Their parking survey found that nearly half of the cars parked in roads just off the High Street were owned by non-residents.

Under the new plans, a single parking permit will cost £45 a year; two permits cost £82 and £108 for three or more. A business permit will cost £265.

To see the petition, click here.

To submit comments or queries, email parking.schemes@redbridge.gov.uk.