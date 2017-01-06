Redbridge women’s rights campaigner blasts BBC for ‘The Real Housewives of Isis’ sketch

The Real Housewives of ISIS (Photo: BBC) BBC

A sketch on a BBC comedy depicting the lives of four women who are married to Islamic State fighters has been described as “insensitive”, by a Muslim women’s activist.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Real Housewives Of ISIS which appeared on new satirical show Revolting, features the women taking selfies and wondering what outfit they should wear to a beheading.

The show was branded “so offensive” by charity campaigner Abida Iqbal, who chairs Redbridge Disabled Women’s Welfare Association (RDWWA).

She said: “I’m appalled by it.

“Making fun of young girls who have been groomed to go and join a terrorist group, leaving their loved ones behind, risking their own lives and endocrin’ed to believe in a version of Islam completely opposite to what the majority of us believe in is so offensive.”

“As a guest on the radio was saying earlier on, no one could even think of making a programme about young girls groomed to be sexually exploited so how can they think it is acceptable to air this kind of programme?

“That is so insensitive.”

In one scene, a new bride films a video whilst posing in a suicide vest gifted to her by her husband.

She said: “What do you think of my new vest?

“Ahmed surprised me with it yesterday.”

This follows another young woman walking in and swearing at her for “wearing the same jacket”.

Ms Iqbal said that she fears the show’s stereotypical portrayal will endanger Muslim women in the borough.

She said: “The backlash that will ensue on ordinary Muslims, mostly Muslim women wearing hijab, will be resented in our community.

“It’s such a pity that no subject is left safe from being turned into a sickening comedy.”

The BBC did not comment by the time the Recorder went to press.