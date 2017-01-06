Redbridge Sikhs celebrate Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birthday anniversary

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Celebrations to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh at the Gurdwara in Seven Kings

Celebrations to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh at the Gurdwara in Seven Kings

Celebrations to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh at the Gurdwara in Seven Kings

Celebrations to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh at the Gurdwara in Seven Kings

Celebrations to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh at the Gurdwara in Seven Kings

Celebrations to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh at the Gurdwara in Seven Kings

Celebrations to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh at the Gurdwara in Seven Kings

Celebrations to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh at the Gurdwara in Seven Kings

Celebrations to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh at the Gurdwara in Seven Kings

Celebrations to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh at the Gurdwara in Seven Kings