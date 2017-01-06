Search

Redbridge Sikhs celebrate Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birthday anniversary

10:59 06 January 2017

Celebrations to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh at the Gurdwara in Seven Kings

Archant

Birthday celebrations for the tenth Sikh guru were underway yesterday with prayers, readings and hymns planned.

Guru Gobind Singh birthday celebrations

0
1 / 10

The celebrations marked the 350th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh, according to the lunar calendar.

He is credited with formalising the faith and standing up for human rights, especially in his attempts to break away from the cast system.

He is the last of the ten Sikh Gurus.

Thousands of devotees congregated at his birthplace in India and in the borough, the Gurdwara Singh Sabha London East, in High Road, Seven Kings, hosted thousands of worshippers.

Sansar Singh Narwal described the event as a “huge celebration.”

He said: “We are having two celebrations, in order to accommodate those who have to work on Thursday.

“It’s very exciting.”

Volunteers will be manning the gurdwara’s kitchen preparing langar, a practice where everyone visiting is entitled to a meal.

It is believed Guru Gobind Singh transformed the Sikhs into a family of soldier saints known as the Khalsa Panth, in front of thousands of followers in 1699.

His birthday is celebrated with an Akhand Path – a continuous reading of the holy text, the Guru Granth Sahib, from beginning to end.

This is carried out by a team of men and women – each reading for two to three hours – and begins two days before and ends early on the morning of the guru’s birthday.

Balvinder Singh, from Singh Sabha London East’s executive committee, said he felt blessed to be able to attend.

He said: “It is very exciting to be here for the 350th celebration.

“You don’t know whether you will be here for the 400th so I consider this a blessing.

“It is a very big day and we are very lucky to have been present for so many big celebrations.”

Keywords: India

