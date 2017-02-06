Gallery

Redbridge schoolchildren wow judges at annual arts competition in Ilford

Children from Ilford Primary schools taking part in the Winter Arts Festival at Cranbrook Primary School. Archant

With their hips, flips and leopard print kits Redbridge primary schools pulled out all the stops to win an annual arts competition.

Hosted at Cranbrook Primary School, the third Winter Arts Competition took place on Friday, with fierce competition for the dance and choir prizes.

Different schools from across Redbridge took part in Cranbrook’s hall, in The Drive, Ilford, with brilliantly choreographed routines on show.

The youngsters performances would not have looked out of place on Strictly, and everyone put their heart and soul into taking home the prizes.

For the full story see Thursday’s Recorder.

Was your child in the arts competition? See if you can spot them in our gallery.