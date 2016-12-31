Redbridge’s mental health trust lauded for pioneering new practices

Goodmayes Hospital, where Nelft are based. Archant

The trust responsible for providing mental health care in Redbridge has been lauded by Parliament for being one of the most forward-thinking in the country.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Based at Goodmayes Hospital in Barley Lane, the North East London Foundation Trust (Nelft) was named as one of 12 pioneering medical organisations highlighting innovation in the healthcare industry.

The three-page article on Nelft, published nationally, focussed on the trust’s successful home treatment team, as well as shining a light on some of the ground-breaking work being done on Open Dialogue – the mental health direct crisis support phone line – and their award-winning ethnic minority network.

Nelft chief executive John Brouder said: “I am so proud to be leading a Trust that’s recognised by Parliament for not only the great care that we provide, but also the innovations that we bring to healthcare.

“Our Open Dialogue project, the rotational nurse programme and the ethnic minority network are pioneering projects that not only raise the profile of the trust, but will also benefit staff and patients across the country.”