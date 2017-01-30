Redbridge’s enforcement team cracks down on litterers during Gants Hill action day

More than £2,000 of fines for littering were handed out as part of Redbridge Council’s latest action day on Wednesday.

Five £400 on-the-spot fines were issued for dumping rubbish as part of the latest Redbridge action day in Gants Hill.

Enforcement team officers also issued a further £100 fine for leaving rubbish on the highway during the early evening operation.

The priority for the day was to clamp down on the poor disposal of rubbish by businesses in the area.

To help tackle this 30 notices were served forcing business owners to provide evidence of an official waste contract.

Failure to comply to such an order can lead to prosecution and a fine of up to £5,000.

Two businesses were also issued notices forcing them to improve the way they handle waste.

Cllr Sheila Bain, cabinet member for civic pride, said: “Everyone has a responsibility to keep Redbridge clean, whether you’re a resident, business or only visiting the Borough we all have a role.

“Once again we’ve shown that we will not tolerate those people that dump rubbish.”

Other issues the borough’s enforcement team dealt with on the day included licensing breaches, housing issues and blue badge misuse.

Cllr Bain added: “This is the eighteenth action day we have held since December 2014 and working with local residents we’ve sent a clear message about taking pride in the Borough and acting responsibly.

“It’s easier than ever to make sure you’re doing the right thing. Indeed we’ve introduced a number of online changes to make booking bulky waste collections, reporting dumped rubbish and flagging missed rubbish collections easier.”