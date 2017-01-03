Redbridge rotarians brave the rain to join in New Year’s Day parade festivities

Redbridge rotarian Eve Conway was thrilled to join the charity's London New Year's Day parade float on Sunday. Archant

Representatives of one of the borough’s most hard-working charity groups were thrilled to join London’s New Year’s Day parade over the weekend.

Redbridge rotarian Eve Conway, who has been president of Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland since July, braved the rain on Sunday to highlight the rotary club’s Purple4Polio campaign.

The BBC journalist, who lives in Buckhurst Hill, said: “The theme of the London New Year’s Day Parade 2017 was ‘Lights, Camera, Action’ and Rotary’s entry included film characters who wore purple as our “Purple4Polio” campaign highlights how Rotary is so close to achieving our number one goal of eradicating polio worldwide.”

Purple was chosen as it is the colour of the dye put on a child’s finger to show they have been immunised against polio.

In honour of the campaign, Eve donned a bat woman costume despite the bracing January weather.

She added: “The blockbuster fact is that we are on the brink of a historic milestone: a polio-free world, thanks to Rotary starting and spearheading the campaign to end polio now and forever, cases have been reduced by 99.9 per cent.”

Redbridge Rotary Club meets at Luigi’s Restaurant in Beehive Lane, Ilford, every Tuesday, at 7.30pm.