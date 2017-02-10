Gallery

Redbridge pupils battle it out in a war of words

Chigwell School won the Senior section with their team of Matilda Scarbrough, Christopher Collins and Ziyard Chaudhary with Arun Jena, President of Barkingside Rotary Club Archant

Teenagers proved they had the gift of the gab as they went head to head in a public speaking competition.

The role of the Monarchy in the 21st century and the joy of reading were among the subjects debated by students in the hard-fought annual competition.

The event, at Trinity Catholic High School, Mornington Road, Woodford Green, on Thursday, saw top talking teams from 14 schools compete in the area final of the Youth Speaks competition.

The annual competition, organised by Rotary clubs in Redbridge, challenges the students to present a thought-provoking subject to an audience.

The teams, each consisting of three students, presented their subject to an audience of Rotarians and guests for 10 minutes.

Winners included a team from Beal High School, Woodford Bridge Road, Redbridge- on the topic of reading - and Chigwell School, High Road, Chigwell, who spoke about the Monarchy.

The Intermediate winner was Hari Vadher and the Senior winner was Christopher Collins, both of Chigwell School.

The winning schools were presented with trophies and shields

A spokeswoman said: “The standard was exceedingly high and the subjects were very diverse and extremely interesting.”

The late Janet Gilbert, a member of Barkingside Rotary Clubm who organised this competition for many years was honoured with two special prizes awarded in her memory.

They were awarded to the competitors who made the biggest impression on the judges.

Her husband Henry Gilbert in honour of his late wife.