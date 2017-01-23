Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Redbridge Primary School unveils ‘glamorous’ new building

12:08 23 January 2017

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Archant

A “glamorous” ceremony with the Redbridge Mayor and Ilford North MP saw Redbridge Primary School open its new modern building.

Comment

Redbridge Primary School extension

0
1 / 38

The Buxton Wing, named after the school’s former headteacher Carel Buxton, will hold a new library and classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6.

And Mrs Buxton, who retired last July following 14 years as head, helped cut the ribbon with Mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra at the ceremony on Thursday in College Gardens, Redbridge.

The former head gave a speech, as well as executive headteacher Danvir Visvanathan and Year 6 advocates Safiyah Ali and Pirathee Chandrakumar spoke to the guests.

One of the highlights was the school choir serenading the Mayor.

Mr Visvanathan said the bright and modern extension allowed for schoolchildren to have “21st century” teaching.

He commented: “The new building allows the pupils of Redbridge Primary School to work in a 21st century environment, catering for 21st century schooling.”

MP Wes Streeting attended the ceremony, which showcased the beautiful modern red and white structure, with bright and spacious classrooms inside.

Amongst the various innovative designs in the extension, the standout feature is a sculpture of legs and feet, which look like they are holding up the building.

Associate headteacher Michael Henry told the Recorder: “The official opening of the new extension was a glamorous event, in keeping with the style of the extension and new building.”

Keywords: Wes Streeting Redbridge

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Neighbours in shock after Green Lane horror crash in Seven Kings

13:09 Rosaleen Fenton
The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

A doctor says a fatal car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning sounded like a “thunderstorm” from across the street.

Exciting new exhibition explores 400 years of fashion in Redbridge

13:05 Ellena Cruse
C & A sale window, March 1960, this is now the site of Wilko on Cranbrook Road, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Museum and Heritage Service

Suits with ties, shimmering saris, and a sneaky pair of boxers peeking out of low slung jeans are just a few of the garments on display when you walk down Ilford High Road.

Gallery: Redbridge Primary School unveils ‘glamorous’ new building

12:08 Ralph Blackburn
Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

A “glamorous” ceremony with the Redbridge Mayor and Ilford North MP saw Redbridge Primary School open its new modern building.

Redbridge councillors debate changes that ‘bring the borough into the 21st century’

07:00 Rosaleen Fenton
Redbridge Town Hall

Changes to the way Redbridge Council does business have been described as a barrier to public engagement, by opposition councillors.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Fatal crash in Seven Kings after car collides with tree

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Neighbours in shock after Green Lane horror crash in Seven Kings

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Redbridge councillors debate changes that ‘bring the borough into the 21st century’

Redbridge Town Hall

Charlie Kutyauripo stabbing: Brother tells murderer ‘I feel sorry for you’

Dennis Kutyauripo, 22, says he

Charlie Kutyauripo stabbing: Teen found guilty of murdering former friend at Woodford Bridge party

Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge. Photo: @MostAuthentic
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now