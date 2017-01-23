Redbridge Primary School unveils ‘glamorous’ new building

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins