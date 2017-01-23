Redbridge Primary School unveils ‘glamorous’ new building
12:08 23 January 2017
A “glamorous” ceremony with the Redbridge Mayor and Ilford North MP saw Redbridge Primary School open its new modern building.
Redbridge Primary School extension
Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
The Buxton Wing, named after the school’s former headteacher Carel Buxton, will hold a new library and classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6.
And Mrs Buxton, who retired last July following 14 years as head, helped cut the ribbon with Mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra at the ceremony on Thursday in College Gardens, Redbridge.
The former head gave a speech, as well as executive headteacher Danvir Visvanathan and Year 6 advocates Safiyah Ali and Pirathee Chandrakumar spoke to the guests.
One of the highlights was the school choir serenading the Mayor.
Mr Visvanathan said the bright and modern extension allowed for schoolchildren to have “21st century” teaching.
He commented: “The new building allows the pupils of Redbridge Primary School to work in a 21st century environment, catering for 21st century schooling.”
MP Wes Streeting attended the ceremony, which showcased the beautiful modern red and white structure, with bright and spacious classrooms inside.
Amongst the various innovative designs in the extension, the standout feature is a sculpture of legs and feet, which look like they are holding up the building.
Associate headteacher Michael Henry told the Recorder: “The official opening of the new extension was a glamorous event, in keeping with the style of the extension and new building.”